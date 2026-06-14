Amroha: Father, child eliminated; numerous hurt in chain-reaction crash on Ganga e-way

A dad and his 22-year-old child were eliminated and more than a lots individuals hurt in a chain-reaction mishap on the Ganga Expressway in Amroha district early Sunday after a reversed lorry was struck by a speeding Tempo Traveller, cops stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="For representation only (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/14/400x225/For-representation-only--Sourced-_1781444148476.jpg"alt ="For representation only (Sourced)"title ="For representation only (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> For representation just( Sourced )

The deceased were determined as Laxman Singh, 65, and his child Ashu, citizens of Dhakoli in Punjab’s Mohali district. The household was going back to Chandigarh after Ashu went through treatment at Manona Dham when the mishap happened in the Saidangali police headquarters location.

Circle officer (CO) Pankaj Tyagi stated the bodies had actually been sent out for postmortem evaluation. He stated treatment of the hurt was underway and additional legal action would be taken based upon a problem sent by the victims’ relative.

According to authorities, the household was taking a trip in a Magic car driven by Deepak, Laxman Singh’s older kid. As the car reached the expressway, a roaming pet dog supposedly came onto the roadway. In an effort to prevent the animal, Deepak apparently swerved the automobile however lost control, triggering it to reverse.

Hearing sobs for aid, regional homeowners hurried to the area and started rescue efforts. They broke the automobile’s windows to take out travelers caught within.

While the rescue operation was underway, a speeding Tempo Traveller approaching from behind apparently rammed into individuals collected near the mishap website. The effect set off accidents including 3 more automobiles, turning the stretch of the expressway into a scene of mayhem.

Witnesses stated panic spread as hurt travelers and rescuers rushed for security, triggering more citizens from neighboring locations to sign up with the rescue efforts.

Laxman Singh and Ashu passed away on the area. More than a lots individuals were hurt in the event, consisting of Sarita, 45, Deepak, 38, Deepika, 30, Rahul, 30, Pari, 5, Naitik, 3, and Khushpreet, 4.

Authorities and emergency situation action groups reached the area soon after getting info and moved the hurt to a Community Health Centre. After main treatment, Sarita was described a greater medical center due to the severity of her condition.