Honor X6e arrives with a 7,500 mAh battery

Honor has just added a new device to the increasingly crowded X6 lineup, which already includes the X6 itself, the X6a, X6b, X6b 4G, X6c, X6d. Let’s now meet the Honor X6e, which has been officially launched in Malaysia.

It comes with a 6.61-inch LCD screen with 720×1604 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,010-nit peak brightness, the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC at the helm, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 7,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The phone is IP64 certified for dust and splash resistance, and SGS certified for drop resistance from up to 1.8m. It’s 4G-only, and it sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint scanner. In the box, at least in Malaysia, you get a 45W charger, a case, and a pre-installed screen protector. The device is being offered in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black for MYR 699, which translates into around $170 at the current exchange rate.

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