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Home Business Google’s brand-new Pixel 11 Pro teaser provides a much better take a...

Google’s brand-new Pixel 11 Pro teaser provides a much better take a look at the Pixel Glow function

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
19

Ahead of its Made by Google occasion on August 12, Google has actually launched a brand-new teaser for the upcoming Pixel 11 series, and this one provides a better take a look at the brand-new Pixel Glow function.

The brand-new teaser highlights how individuals currently count on a number of Google services, consisting of Gmail, Google Maps, Search, and Docs, recommending that changing to a Google-made Pixel phone would be a rational option.

< iframe id ="ytplayer" src ="//www.youtube.com/embed/PmV-IMX0YNQ" width ="727" height ="409" frameborder ="0" allowfullscreen >

The video provides a clearer appearance at the Pixel Glow RGB LED circle placed on the rear cam bar of the Pixel 11 Pro. While a previous teaser briefly revealed the RGB LED, the most recent video supplies a direct, head-on view of the function.

Pixel Glow is reported to be an adjustable notice LED that can notify users to different activities when the phone is positioned face-down. We anticipate Google to expose more information about the function in the weeks leading up to the Pixel 11 series launch.

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