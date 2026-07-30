Google’s brand-new Pixel 11 Pro teaser provides a much better take a look at the Pixel Glow function

Ahead of its Made by Google occasion on August 12, Google has actually launched a brand-new teaser for the upcoming Pixel 11 series, and this one provides a better take a look at the brand-new Pixel Glow function.

The brand-new teaser highlights how individuals currently count on a number of Google services, consisting of Gmail, Google Maps, Search, and Docs, recommending that changing to a Google-made Pixel phone would be a rational option.

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The video provides a clearer appearance at the Pixel Glow RGB LED circle placed on the rear cam bar of the Pixel 11 Pro. While a previous teaser briefly revealed the RGB LED, the most recent video supplies a direct, head-on view of the function.

Pixel Glow is reported to be an adjustable notice LED that can notify users to different activities when the phone is positioned face-down. We anticipate Google to expose more information about the function in the weeks leading up to the Pixel 11 series launch.

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