Oppo A7 Pro Max launch date, color choices exposed

After just recently validating the arrival of the Oppo A7 Pro Max with a huge 10,000 mAh battery, the business has actually now exposed the mobile phone’s launch date in addition to a couple of extra information.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max will be revealed in China on August 4 and is currently offered for pre-order through the business’s main online shop.

Oppo has actually likewise validated that the phone will feature a dual-rear electronic camera setup with a 50MP main rear electronic camera. And for selfies, the phone will include a 50MP electronic camera.

The main listing exposes that the A7 Pro Max will be used in black, light blue, and orange color alternatives. The blue and orange versions include a distinct patterned surface on the rear panel.

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The handset will be offered in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB memory setups.

According to current reports and a Geekbench listing, the Oppo A7 Pro Max might include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display screen and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

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