This is what the Samsung Galaxy Buds On look like

Samsung is rumored to be working on a pair of Galaxy Buds with a new clip-on form factor (new for Samsung, that is – this has been done a lot by most of its competitors recently). We once heard they’d be called Galaxy Buds Able, but in the meantime the name Galaxy Buds On has also been circulated, with “Able” alleged to be their codename.

We’re going to call them Galaxy Buds On for now, and today a new leak shows us what they look like, thanks to some illustrations that are said to originate from an unnamed Samsung app.

Samsung Galaxy Buds On illustrations

As you can see, they look like pretty standard clip-on earbuds, and this sort of disproves the rumor that they would employ bone conduction. While that’s not 100% out of the question until Samsung finally makes these official, it’s much more likely that the Galaxy Buds On are a standard pair of open-ear air-conduction earbuds, sometimes referred to as Open Wireless Stereo (OWS) earbuds.

More Samsung Galaxy Buds On illustrations

They probably use conventional speaker drivers just like the rest of the clip-on earbuds on the market. Since the Galaxy Buds On haven’t been unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8 earlier this month, we assume they will make an appearance at the next Samsung launch event, where the Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be announced, in early September.

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