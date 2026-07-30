Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be more expensive than its predecessor, here’s by how much

A few hours ago the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was certified with support for 45W wired charging just like its predecessor, and now there’s a leak telling us how much it will cost in Europe – specifically in France.
The base version with 128GB of storage will allegedly go for €799, the model with 256GB of storage will be priced at €899, and the top-end variation with 512GB of storage will cost €1,099.
Compared to the Galaxy S25 FE launched last year, the Galaxy S26 FE will thus be €50 more expensive with 128GB of storage, €90 more with 256GB of storage, and a whopping €170 more when you pick the 512GB option.
The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be unveiled in early September in three colors: Graphite, Aqua Green, and a third one that’s described as “somewhere between blue and purple”. It will be powered by the Exynos 2500 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
|128GB 8GB RAM
|€ 469.99
|£ 438.02
|256GB 8GB RAM
|€ 509.99
|£ 409.99
|Show all prices
Source (in French)