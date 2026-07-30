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Home Business Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be more expensive than its predecessor, here’s...

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be more expensive than its predecessor, here’s by how much

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
19

A few hours ago the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was certified with support for 45W wired charging just like its predecessor, and now there’s a leak telling us how much it will cost in Europe – specifically in France.

The base version with 128GB of storage will allegedly go for €799, the model with 256GB of storage will be priced at €899, and the top-end variation with 512GB of storage will cost €1,099.

Compared to the Galaxy S25 FE launched last year, the Galaxy S26 FE will thus be €50 more expensive with 128GB of storage, €90 more with 256GB of storage, and a whopping €170 more when you pick the 512GB option.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be unveiled in early September in three colors: Graphite, Aqua Green, and a third one that’s described as “somewhere between blue and purple”. It will be powered by the Exynos 2500 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales.
128GB 8GB RAM € 469.99 £ 438.02
256GB 8GB RAM € 509.99 £ 409.99
Show all prices

Source (in French)

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