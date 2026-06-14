Lucknow’s Rose Garden defies 40 ° C heatwave to flower in design

Amidst a gruelling summer season heatwave, with temperature levels strongly breaching the 40 ° C mark, a lively flower wonder is unfolding in the heart of Lucknow. While the city swelters, the stretching Rose Garden at Janeshwar Mishra Park has actually ended up being a sanctuary, flowering with a sea of scarlet, pink, and gold. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Blooms at the Janeshwar Mishra Park" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/14/400x225/roses_1781443451491_1781443461567_faf29840-3713-4add-b4a7-9071aab9e33e.jpeg"alt ="Blooms at the Janeshwar Mishra Park"title ="Blooms at the Janeshwar Mishra Park"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Blossoms at the Janeshwar Mishra Park

Covering over 15 acres and boasting more than 2 thousand increased ranges, the garden has actually formally protected its position as the second-largest increased sanctuary in India. To commemorate National Red Rose Day, (June 12)the park just recently hosted a Red Revival occasion, accentuating this distinct city sanctuary.

For the city’s homeowners, the garden is a welcome reprieve. Prathmesh Kumar, vice chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), stresses that the area uses more than simply visual appeal. “This is not simply a park; it is a biodiversity property. With over 2,200 unique ranges of roses and more than 10,000 specific saplings supported right here.”

“The roses growing in this heat is no mishap,” describes LDA Horticulture Officer Shashi Kumar Bharti. “It is the outcome of a carefully crafted micro-climate and a sophisticated agronomic structure.”

For lots of early morning walkers, the garden has actually ended up being the supreme beautiful background to begin their day.

Vasundhra Gupta, a mass interaction trainee at Lucknow University, discovers the garden to be an actual breath of fresh air. “In today’s time, when contamination and heat leave us without any reprieve, the Rose Garden is absolutely nothing except a wonder,” she states. “My mom, who normally prevents indoor exercises, enjoys her early morning strolls at Janeshwar Mishra Park, all thanks to this gorgeous world of roses.”

The park’s attraction has actually even moved physical fitness regimens. Raj, a teacher at Shia PG College and a self-described physical fitness lover, has actually lowered his indoor fitness center sees to focus on the park. “I would offer anything to be there at the Rose Garden early in the early morning,” he confesses. “The scent of the roses and the dynamic colours make my early morning strolls and biking sessions a lot more beneficial.”