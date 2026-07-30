Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami 10 days after World Cup final loss

Lionel Messi has returned to Inter Miami practice after his World Cup campaign. He missed two matches while visiting his father who is battling illness. Messi concluded his record sixth World Cup with eight goals and four assists. Inter Miami currently leads the Eastern Conference standings by two points. It remains uncertain if Messi will play in Saturday’s home match.

Football superstar Lionel Messi returned to practice for Inter Miami on Wednesday, 10 days after Argentina’s World Cup run ended with a 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the final earlier this month.

The two-time defending MLS MVP ‌missed Miami’s ⁠first ⁠two matches after the World Cup break against Chicago and ​Montreal, both of which the team still won, extending its winning ​streak to six matches.

Messi also chose not to participate in Wednesday night’s MLS vs. Liga ​MX All- Star Game in Charlotte, ⁠instead taking ‌some time off to visit ​his ​father, Jorge, who the Messi family announced ⁠during the World Cup is battling an undisclosed ​illness.

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Messi concluded this year’s World Cup, ​his record sixth, with eight goals and four assists, coming one win away from leading Argentina to be the first team to win consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and ‌1962.

He was the first player to break Miroslav Klose’s record for career World Cup goals with his 17th ⁠in Argentina’s second match, but French sensation Kylian Mbappe finished the World Cup one goal ahead of Messi, 22 to 21.

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Inter Miami (11-2-4, 37 points) is two points behind Nashville SC atop the Eastern Conference standings. It isn’t yet known if his return will come in Saturday’s home match against the Columbus Crew.