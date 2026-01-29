Archies Partners with Shark Tank–Backed Sudathi to Launch ‘TereSangForever’ Valentine’s Campaign

To Celebrate Timeless Love Through Gifting and Sarees

Archies, India’s iconic gifting brand renowned for helping people express emotions and celebrate relationships, has partnered with Sudathi, one of India’s most affordable saree brands, to launch a special Valentine’s Day cross-collaboration campaign titled “TereSangForever”. Rooted in nostalgia and the warmth of cherished memories, the campaign brings together Archies’ legacy of heartfelt gifting and Sudathi’s elegant ethnic fashion to celebrate renewed love, enduring companionship, and meaningful connections that stand the test of time.

The “TereSangForever” campaign is rooted in emotional storytelling and nostalgia, focusing on relationships that grow stronger over time. Through co-created digital content, curated gifting moments, and interactive giveaways, the collaboration positions the saree as a renewed symbol of love and commitment, paired with Archies’ timeless expressions of affection.

Sudathi will spotlight a thoughtfully curated range of sarees from Banarasi, Kanchipuram, and Paithani silks to cotton, chiffon, and georgette, crafted for celebrations, festive occasions, and everyday elegance. Complementing this, Archies will showcase its signature gifting portfolio, reinforcing how thoughtful gestures continue to play a meaningful role in modern relationships. A key highlight of the collaboration is a co-branded Valentine’s Day giveaway, offering prizes that pair a Sudathi saree with an Archies gift, encouraging deeper engagement and cross-brand discovery. Exclusive discount codes from both brands further enhance consumer participation.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hanisha Gandhi and Varun Moolchandani, Executive Directors, Archies, said, “At Archies, love and emotions have always been at the core of our brand. With TereSangForever, we wanted to move beyond fleeting celebrations and bring the focus back to relationships that truly last. Partnering with Sudathi allows us to blend thoughtful gifting with timeless ethnic fashion, creating a Valentine’s Day narrative rooted in nostalgia, commitment, and meaningful expression.”

Sharing his thoughts, Viren Lathiya, Co-Founder, Sudathi, said, “Sarees have always symbolised grace, emotion, and enduring bonds. Through TereSangForever, we are delighted to collaborate with Archies to reimagine the saree as a renewed expression of love this Valentine’s Day. This partnership beautifully blends tradition with modern relevance, making high-quality sarees more accessible and meaningful for today’s evolving relationships.”

Archies and Sudathi aim to redefine Valentine’s Day celebrations by blending gifting and fashion into a powerful expression of love that truly stands the test of time.

Youtube Link: https://youtube.com/shorts/IhmiCgZuz_k?feature=share