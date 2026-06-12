Mexico Makes Dream Start at Home, Defeat South Africa in World Cup Opening Fixture



The FIFA World Cup 2026 began with Mexico’s dominant 2-0 victory over South Africa in the opening fixture of the tournament at the Mexico City Stadium. Displaying control, attacking quality, and defensive discipline, Mexico secured all three points as Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez found the back of the net to guide their side to a winning start.

Mexico took an early lead in the 9th minute when Julián Quiñones capitalised on a defensive error to put his team ahead, scoring the opening goal of the World Cup. South Africa came close to conceding again before half-time, but a Mexico effort struck the post in the 42nd minute.

The contest shifted further in Mexico’s favour in the 49th minute when South Africa’s Sphephelo Sithole received a straight red card, leaving his side with ten players. Mexico continued to press and doubled their advantage in the 67th minute through Raúl Jiménez, who scored a header from a precise cross from Roberto Alvarado sealing the game for Mexico.

South Africa were reduced to nine players in the 84th minute after Themba Zwane was sent off, while Mexico captain César Montes also received a red card in stoppage time as both teams ended the match with dismissals.

Julián Quiñones was named Player of the Match after scoring the opener and delivering a standout performance. Mexico’s strong start and clinical finishing ensured a memorable opening-day victory, while South Africa’s challenge was made more difficult by their second-half disciplinary setbacks.

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