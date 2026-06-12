KidZania hosts InnovatorZ Summer Camp 2026 in collaboration with STEM Metaverse

This summer, KidZania India, the most loved edutainment park in the country, has collaborated with STEM Metaverse, an ed-tech platform focused on hands-on future-ready skills, to launch the InnovatorZ Summer Camp 2026. Rooted in a shared belief that children learn best by doing, the collaboration brings together immersive environments and applied learning to create a programme where curiosity leads the way. Running for four weeks, the camp introduces students across Delhi NCR and Mumbai to STEM, Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, Aeromodelling, Structural Design, Internet of Things (IoT), and Design Thinking through hands-on exploration.

By placing learning within environments that mirror the real world, the experience encourages children to engage more deeply, experiment freely, and see their ideas come to life.

At the heart of the programme is a trial-and-error approach. Students are not guided towards perfect outcomes but are encouraged to build, test, fail, and try again. To ensure the learning journey feels both challenging and accessible, the camp is structured across three age groups, each with a progressively immersive experience.

For the youngest participants aged 3 to 5, the focus is on sparking curiosity. Their journey begins with simple yet engaging explorations of electricity through activities such as creating sound mazes, digital piggy banks, and electric water guns. As the weeks progress, they move into basic aeromodelling with parachutes and gliders, experiment with structural concepts by building bridges and wired miniature houses and are introduced to early design thinking through physical and Scratch-based games.

Children aged 6 to 8 step into more dynamic problem-solving. In the IoT lab, they bring miniature cities to life with working traffic systems and sensor-based streetlights. Their aeromodelling projects take flight with rubber-powered helicopters and stomp rockets, while later modules challenge them to build burglar alarms, breadboard cars, and LED flashlights. The experience culminates in structural engineering concepts where they explore kinetic structures and city planning in a more applied, systems-driven way.

For the 9 to 12 age group, the programme shifts towards advanced creation and real-world application. Participants work on app-controlled home automation systems and biometric smart locks, experiment with drones and two-stage rockets, and step into the world of artificial intelligence through dataset processing and foundational LLM building. The journey also includes CAD-based 3D printing, allowing them to design and produce tangible outputs of their ideas.

Vikita Chaudhary, Head Marketing, KidZania India, added, “At KidZania India, one of our core beliefs around impactful learning is that it must be immersive, engaging, and rooted in real-world experiences. Our collaboration with STEM Metaverse for the InnovatorZ Summer Camp 2026 resonates deeply with that philosophy. KidZania India has always been a space where children step into adult roles and discover the world through doing, and this camp extends that spirit into the frontier skills of tomorrow. Through this collaboration, children will be able to experiment, build, problem-solve, and explore future-ready skills in a fun yet hands-on environment. With each passing year, our summer camps continue to evolve beyond recreation. We strive to keep bringing in experiences that combine learning with creativity, innovation, and practical exposure.”

Ritika Amit Kumar, CEO, Co-founder, STEM Metaverse, added, “Most STEM programs ask children to imagine a real-world context. KidZania already is one. When a child programs a sensor-based streetlight inside a city that has actual roads, buildings, and an economy, the learning stops being abstract. That alignment between environment and curriculum is rare, and it’s exactly why this collaboration made sense to us.”

As edutainment continues to evolve, KidZania India is at the forefront of reimagining how children engage with learning beyond the classroom, and initiatives like this highlight a larger shift in how school breaks are being utilised. Through its collaboration with STEM Metaverse, KidZania India is extending its immersive, role-play driven environment into future-focused skill building, reinforcing the idea that summer is no longer just downtime, but an opportunity for children to nurture creativity, independence, and real-world problem-solving in a meaningful way.

The Delhi NCR sessions are currently running from June 1st to June 30th, 2026.