True Palate Hospitality Sets the Stage for India’s Next Big Nightlife Experience with Commune Circus

Presented by True Palate Hospitality Co-founder Vartik Tihara and curated by actor Karan Wahi

True Palate Hospitality, a leading hospitality company behind acclaimed brands including One8 Commune, Neuma and Pincode, today announced the launch of Commune Circus, its flagship entertainment IP that aims to redefine India’s premium nightlife landscape through new experiences, world-class music and hospitality.

Presented by True Palate Hospitality Co-founder Vartik Tihara and curated by actor Karan Wahi, Commune Circus has been envisioned as a premium entertainment property that goes beyond conventional nightlife. It is a first-of-its-kind concept bringing together the magic of circus arts, breathtaking performances, commercial music, immersive production and premium hospitality. The experience has been designed to transport guests into a world of spectacle, celebration and unforgettable social experiences.

Designed as a recurring multi-city property, Commune Circus draws inspiration from the energy of a modern carnival. Each edition will feature a unique theme, renowned DJs, spectacular performances and specially curated food and beverage experiences, ensuring every event offers guests something fresh and unforgettable.

Speaking on the launch, Vartik Tihara, Co-founder, True Palate Hospitality, said: “At True Palate Hospitality, we’ve always believed that hospitality is about creating memorable experiences that bring people together. Commune Circus is an extension of that vision, where music, entertainment and hospitality come together to create something truly immersive. While we’re incredibly excited to launch this journey with our first eight editions, this is only the beginning. Our ambition is to continue evolving Commune Circus with every edition, making it bigger, bolder and more experiential year after year.”

Speaking about curating Commune Circus, Karan Wahi said: “Curating Commune Circus has been about bringing together every element that makes a truly memorable entertainment experience. From the music and performances to the artists, production and overall energy, every detail has been thoughtfully curated. The idea was to create something fresh, distinctive and unlike anything audiences have seen before. I’m excited to see Commune Circus come to life across cities and for audiences to be a part of everything we’ve created.”

The launch edition of Commune Circus will feature an electrifying performance by Progressive Brothers, one of India’s leading electronic music duos. They will headline the opening chapter setting the tone for an exciting line-up of artists and performances that will continue to evolve with every edition. The event will also bring together an exclusive guest list comprising celebrities, cricketers, actors, influencers, digital creators, entrepreneurs and prominent personalities, making it one of India’s most anticipated lifestyle and entertainment experiences.

The Commune Circus Tour will commence at One8 Commune, Aerocity (Delhi) on 1 August, followed by One8 Commune, Juhu (Mumbai) on 8 August, One8 Commune, Goa on 15 August, One8 Commune, Golf Course Road (Gurgaon) on 26 September, One8 Commune Jaipur on 3 October, One8 Commune Hyderabad on 10th October, One8 Commune, Worli (Mumbai) on 30 October, and conclude at Neuma Colaba, Mumbai on 14 November.

By blending music, live entertainment, premium hospitality and theatrical storytelling, the company aims to build Commune Circus into one of India’s most anticipated entertainment properties.