Kia India Launches the Syros EV at an Attractive price of INR 13.49 Lakh, Its Second Mass Premium EV Redefining Ownership with Industry-Leading Benefits and Features

Attractive starting price of INR 13.49 lakh, ex-showroom (42 kW battery variant) , and INR 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom (51.4 kW variant) for the Extended Range Variant

, and Industry best Assured Buyback programme offering an introductory resale-value* up to 80% after 3 years

offering an introductory resale-value* Attractive Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme starting with INR 7.99 lacs & battery EMI starting at INR 3.3/km

Backed by Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty* of 15 years with unlimited kilometers , delivering long-term battery confidence throughout ownership journey

of , delivering long-term battery confidence throughout ownership journey Best-in-segment ARAI-certified range of 526 km (MIDC Full) with the 51.4 kWh Extended Range battery, the first in its segment to cross 500 km ; 443 km range (MIDC Full) with the 42 kWh battery

ARAI-certified (MIDC Full) with the 51.4 kWh Extended Range battery, the ; 443 km range (MIDC Full) with the 42 kWh battery Segment-best 171 PS power output and best-in-segment DC fast charging , 10-80% in 39 minutes

and , 10-80% in 39 minutes K-Charge integrates 20,300+ charging points across India’s top 23 Charge Point Operators, supported by 129+ Kia dealerships equipped with DC fast chargers & 275+ EV-ready workshops

across India’s top 23 Charge Point Operators, supported by & Syros EV will go on sale at Kia dealerships, nationwide, starting 30 July 2026

Kia India, one of the country’s leading mass-premium automakers, today launched its second made-in-India mass-market electric vehicle, the Kia Syros EV, starting at an attractive price of INR 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 42 kW variant and INR 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 51.4 kW Extended Range variant. Reinforcing its commitment to making electric mobility more accessible, Kia has paired this pricing with one of the industry’s strongest ownership propositions – an industry-best Assured Buyback programme, Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), and a Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty, making the switch to electric more affordable, assured and worry-free. The Syros EV will go on sale at Kia dealerships nationwide from 30 July 2026.

The Syros EV reflects Kia India’s belief that accelerating EV adoption takes more than a strong product, it takes real confidence and value across the entire ownership journey. Built in India, the Syros EV brings together progressive design, segment-leading performance with the backing of one of the most comprehensive EV ownership ecosystems in its class.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “At Kia, every product begins with one question, how can we create greater value for our customers? The Syros EV answers that by making electric mobility more accessible, without compromise. Beyond an attractive price point, we’ve built one of the industry’s most confident ownership propositions with an Assured Buyback programme offering up to 80% resale-value, the best in India today, alongside BaaS enabling one of the most accessible entry points into EV ownership; and a Lifetime Battery Warranty delivering long-term battery confidence, addressing the key concerns that continue to influence EV adoption. Combined with segment-leading range of 526 km and 171 PS performance, advanced technology and Kia’s growing EV ecosystem, the Syros EV represents our commitment to accelerating India’s transition towards sustainable mobility while keeping customer needs at the heart of every decision.”

Industry-Leading Ownership Benefits

Making EV ownership more accessible, the Syros EV is offered with Kia’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, offering flexible finance options structured as a dual-loan model with the chassis and battery financed separately. Ownership starts from INR 7.99 lacs, along with a transparent battery EMI of INR 3.3 per kilometer, making the Kia Syros EV ownership experience more affordable and accessible.

Every Syros EV is backed by a Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty*, 15 years, with unlimited kilometres, reaffirming Kia’s confidence in its battery technology and giving customers complete peace of mind on the single most valuable component of their EV.

Addressing one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption, the uncertainty around resale value, the Syros EV is backed by Industry best Assured Buyback programme, offering an introductory resale value up to 80% after 3 years*, the highest assured buyback proposition offered for any vehicle in India today. Customers can choose from 3 or 4-year tenures with flexible annual mileage options, and at the end of their chosen term can retain, return or replace their vehicle.

Complementing this ownership proposition, Kia is introducing My Convenience e-Plus for the Syros EV — a comprehensive package combining maintenance, extended warranty and roadside assistance in one plan, available in two tiers- a 4-year Premium package, and a 5-year Luxury package with extended roadside assistance coverage through the 4th and 5th years.

Engineered to Lead

The Syros EV is offered with two battery options — 51.4 kWh with an ARAI-certified segment best range of 526 km (MIDC Full), making it the first vehicle in its segment to cross the 500 km range mark, and 42 kWh with 443 km (MIDC Full). Complementing this is best-in-segment DC fast charging from 10-80% in 39 minutes with a 100 kW charger and Battery Conditioning feature that optimizes battery temperature for faster DC charging. Backed by the K-Charge ecosystem’s Integrated Route Planner and flexible charging controls, the Syros EV also features a 10.8 kW onboard AC charging capacity.

It is built on Kia’s reinforced K1 platform, drawing best-in-segment power of 171 PS from its advanced Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery, and going from 0–100 kmph in just 8.1 seconds with the 51.4 kWh pack. Its IP67-certified battery, paired with a liquid-cooled thermal management system, is developed to perform reliably across India’s varied climate.

The Syros EV is also equipped with a range of EV-exclusive technologies — Paddle Shifters for Regenerative Braking with Auto Mode and i-Pedal, Vehicle-to-Load (Internal), Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS), a Battery Heating System and Shift-by-Wire – Column-Type.

Nationwide Charging Network for Everyday Confidence

At the heart of the Syros EV’s ownership experience is K-Charge, Kia India’s EV charging ecosystem accessible through the MyKia app and Kia India website. Bringing together over 20,300 charging points from the country’s top 23 Charge Point Operators onto a single platform, K-Charge lets drivers find, navigate to and pay for charging through one unified wallet — removing the uncertainty from everyday charging, and range anxiety along with it. Backing this on the ground is a growing network of 129+ Kia dealerships equipped with high-capacity DC fast chargers, alongside 275+ EV-ready workshops, so customers have reliable charging and service support wherever they travel. This is part of Kia’s ever-growing service network of 900+ Customer Touchpoints across 400 Cities.

A Progressive Design

Inspired by Kia’s Global EV design philosophy, the Syros EV personifies a bold, upright SUV identity with distinctive EV-specific styling: Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, Standard front LED Fog Lamps, Star Map LED daytime running lamps with integrated turn indicators along with Kia’s Signature Digital Tiger Face. The rear Star Map LED tail lamps, first-in-segment Auto Streamline Door Handles and R17 – 43.66 cm (17-inch) Crystal Cut Dual-Tone Aero Alloy Wheels (with a 16-inch wheel option), further add to Syros EV’s modern appearance. Black High Glossy Front and Rear Skid Plates with aero inserts, Black High Glossy Garnish Type Roof Rails and striking side garnish options complete its progressive SUV character.

Premium Cabin Designed Around Everyday Life

At the heart of the cabin is the first-in-segment 76.20 cm (30-inch) wide Trinity Panoramic Display Panel — bringing together a 31.24 cm (12.3-inch) HD instrument cluster, a 31.24 cm (12.3-inch) HD touchscreen navigation cockpit and a 12.7 cm (5-inch) climate control interface — complemented by Kia Connect 2.0 with 95+ features, Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Harman Kardon premium 8-speaker sound system, and a Smartphone Wireless Charger.

Comfort runs just as deep: a spacious, versatile cabin layout offers generous rear legroom, with 60:40 split rear seats that slide and recline to suit every journey. Add to that the front (seat and back) and rear ventilated seats (seat only), a 4-way power driver seat, a Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof, 1st Row 64-colour ambient mood lighting with LED footwell lamps, a Smart Dashcam with dual camera, rear door sunshade curtains, multiple USB Type-C ports including a new 100W front USB-C charger, and a 16-litre frunk with a dedicated cover — completing a cabin designed for daily life.

Safety Engineered for Confidence

The Syros EV features Level 2 ADAS with a best-in-segment 16 autonomous functions — spanning Front Collision-Avoidance Assist for cars, pedestrians, cyclists, junction-turning and direct oncoming traffic, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keeping and Lane Following Assist, and more. Tight urban parking is made easier with a 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitor in the cluster, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R), and front, rear and side parking sensors.

Underpinning all of this is Kia’s 25 standard Hi-Safety features with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Brake Assist System (BAS), a Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ISOFIX child anchorages, Rear Occupant Alert, and Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold — together delivering comprehensive protection on every journey.

Variants and Colours

The Syros EV comes in seven trims across two battery packs, with nine exterior colours — Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl, and, exclusively for X-Line ER, Xclusive Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl — and three interior themes: Cloud Blue & Grey, Onyx Black & Off-White, and the exclusive Onyx Black & Hunter Green.

Syros EV Prices (Ex-Showroom)