Scam bomb hazard hold-ups Lucknow-Delhi flight

Lucknow: A Lucknow-Delhi flight was postponed on Friday after a scam bomb danger was gotten quickly before it was to remove, sources stated.

The IndiGo flight bring around 180 travelers was set up to leave from Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am.

Sources informed PTI the team of the airplane got details about a possible bomb risk on board.

Following the alert, the airplane was kept back at the apron and security workers started examining the airplane and other locations as part of the preventive steps, they stated.

Another source informed PTI that a tissue paper with “bomb” composed on it was discovered inside the bathroom of the airplane, resulting in the panic however it was a scam.

No bomb or any hazardous compound had actually been discovered in the airplane throughout the assessment, the authorities stated, including additional legal and security treatments were underway.

The flight is yet to remove.

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