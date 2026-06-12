Jaishankar raises Europe arms problem

‘Europeans offer weapons, which are utilized to assault India ‘: Jaishankar raises arms exports problem[19659004]ET OnlineLast Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 04:42:00 PM IST

Summary India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar safeguarded the nation’s choice to purchase Russian oil. He specified that expense and schedule assisted these purchases. Jaishankar likewise mentioned that European countries offer weapons utilized in attacks. He highlighted that India’s actions did not include assaulting European nations with its weapons. This declaration was made at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland. Listen to this post in summed up format

No Indian weapons ever utilized to assault Europe: Jaishankar’s sharp take on Russian oil

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar protected India’s choice to purchase Russian oil following the break out of the Ukraine dispute, arguing that New Delhi’s purchases were directed by expense and accessibility factors to consider while taking a swipe at European nations over their arms exports, according to ANI report.

Speaking at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, Jaishankar was reacting to a reporter who stated there was an understanding in Europe that India had actually embraced a position of “moral equivalence” on the Ukraine war and had actually been too ready to continue purchasing Russian oil in spite of the dispute.

Turning down the criticism, Jaishankar stated market conditions at the time had actually pressed India towards Russian crude as conventional products from the Middle East were being diverted to Europe.

“I buy oil based on cost and availability,” Jaishankar stated. “At that point of time, much of the oil available on the market was Russian because Europeans were essentially buying up Middle East oil, which was a traditional supply. So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction.”

Drawing a contrast in between India’s oil purchases and Europe’s defence exports, Jaishankar recommended there was a contradiction in European criticism of New Delhi’s options.

“Since you spoke about moral ambiguity, I would say this: no European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for European weapons,” he stated.

Jaishankar included that “Europeans sell weapons, which are used to attack India,” arguing that India had actually never ever participated in comparable actions versus European countries.