India, Bangladesh step up joint border vigil

Run-through India’s Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh concluded a four-day conference declaring their dedication to surround peace. Both forces accepted enhance joint patrols and details sharing to fight smuggling and prohibited crossings. They will embrace a zero-tolerance policy towards trans-border criminal activities. The next conference is arranged for November 2026 in Dhaka.

ANI BSF-BGB dedicate to keeping peace, serenity, stability along India-Bangladesh border in 57th DG-level talks

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have actually declared their dedication to keeping peace, serenity, and stability along the India-Bangladesh border in the four-day 57th Director General-level border coordination conference

In the conference held in between June 8 and June 11 at BSF head office in New Delhi, both sides held in-depth conversations on procedures to efficiently avoid trans-border criminal activities, consisting of smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, gold and other contraband, along with unlawful border crossings and human trafficking.

The Indian delegation, led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar and the Bangladesh delegation, led by Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Director General BGB, likewise consented to even more reinforce collaborated patrols, improve vigil, enhance real-time info sharing and heighten collaborations versus trans-border criminal networks.

“Emphasis was also laid on sensitising the border population about the sanctity of the international boundary and promoting greater public awareness to prevent illegal activities in border areas,” the BSF stated in a declaration.

The 2 border securing forces even more restated their shared willpower to embrace a policy of “zero tolerance” towards transborder criminal offenses, insurgent activities and any actions that weaken border security.

The 2 delegations likewise went over concerns associating with surround deaths and unlawful, unintentional, forcible crossing at the border locations, building and construction of border facilities, application of the collaborated border management strategy, confidence-building steps and the requirement for closer cooperation in resolving emerging security obstacles along the border.

The BSF stated the conference was performed in a cordial, favorable and positive environment, showing the sustaining cooperation and shared trust in between the 2 border securing forces.

According to the BSF, both sides revealed complete satisfaction with the result of the conference and declared their dedication to additional enhance the cooperation, shared trust and expert engagement in the interest of safe and secure and tranquil borders.

With the finalizing of Joint Record of Discussions on June 11, the conference concluded on an extremely favorable note with both delegations revealing self-confidence that the choices and understandings reached will even more improve bilateral cooperation and contribute substantially towards efficient border management and the friendly relations in between India and Bangladesh.

The next DG Level Conference is proposed to be kept in Dhaka at an equally hassle-free time in Nov 2026.

As the highest-level bilateral system in between BSF and BGB, the border coordination conference supplies a crucial platform to evaluate the dominating border scenario and go over concerns of shared issue connecting to surround security and border management.

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