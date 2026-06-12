After Himanshu Jangra’s Rs 370 biryani row, another Pranit More clip goes viral; female MBBS trainee’s talk about male cadaver’s personal parts trigger reaction

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-131649810,imgsize-65596,width-400,height-225,resizemode-4/female-mbbs-student39s-comments-on-male-cadaver39s-private-parts-spark-backlash.jpg" alt ="After Himanshu Jangra's Rs 370 biryani row, another Pranit More clip goes viral; female MBBS student's comments on male cadaver's private parts spark backlash" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">
One viral minute was currently keeping social networks hectic. Another clip appeared.For days, conversations around comic Pranit More’s crowd-work programs have actually declined to wane.
The reaction over the now-viral”Rs 370 biryani” remark had actually hardly begun slowing when a various video from among his efficiencies started flowing online.This time, the spotlight moved to an audience interaction including Sejal Pawar. As the clip spread throughout platforms, it activated fresh argument around humour, expert conduct, and whether specific topics must be off-limits, both on phase and online.
What the viral clip reveals
The video includes Sejal Pawar throughout an interaction with Pranit More.Throughout the discussion, Pawar discussed conversations she and a few of her coworkers had relating to departed male bodies. She stated they compared the sizes of the genitalia of male cadavers.
Social network responds
Right after the clip started making rounds online, users on X began sharing their views. Numerous individuals likewise compared the response to this debate with the reaction seen throughout the current Himanshu Jangra event.
One user composed: “This female physician stated that she and her good friends joke about the d *** sizes of male dead bodies. Envision the outrage if a male physician made the very same joke about a dead female’s personal parts. He would be fired and called a rapist. Women can do this and deal with no penalty. Why?”Another user commented: “This physician stated that she and her buddies tease the personal parts of male dead bodies, revealing a troubling disrespect for the deceased.
Rather of speaking versus such remarks, #PranitMore appeared to motivate them by chuckling and taking pleasure in the minute. A disgraceful display screen. This sort of low-grade stand-up funny program need to be stopped.”A 3rd user composed: “There are particular things in life that need to never ever be buffooned, and a cadaver is among them. Teasing a cadaver at any level is entirely inappropriate. A household contributes the body of their liked one so that future physicians can discover and serve society much better.
That is a remarkable act of trust and kindness. If such worthy individuals stop contributing their bodies due to the fact that of this type of behaviour, medical education itself will suffer.
This is not a joke, not ‘material,’ and not something that can be dismissed.”