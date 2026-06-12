GA-ASI and INTEC Group Sign MOU at ILA Berlin

BERLIN, Germany, June 11, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Today at the ILA Berlin Air Show, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and the INTEC Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for INTEC to support the architecture and combination of objective systems, entry into service and logistic assistance services for GA-ASI’s Gambit Series of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). The work is meant to offer sovereign abilities to satisfy the growing interest in CCA in Germany.

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The MoU was signed by GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue and INTEC Group CEO Christoph Otten.

GA-ASI’s flight-proven Gambit CCA offers a typical platform for air-to-air, air-to-ground and electronic warfare objectives. Gambit is an uncrewed battle jet enhanced for attack functions such as electronic warfare, Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD), Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (DEAD) and stand-off accuracy strike, making it a flexible choice for developing security requirements.

GA-ASI is presently flight checking the YFQ-42A CCA for the U.S. Air Force and was picked by the U.S. Marine Corps for its CCA examination program.

“We’re excited to work with INTEC. INTEC’s experience in mission system architecture and integration will help GA-ASI to ensure that new capabilities for Gambit are produced on time and will be ready to meet the increasing demand for CCA from European nations,” stated GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue.

“We are proud to partner with GA-ASI on one of the most important future airpower programs,” includes INTEC’s CEO Christoph Otten. “By combining GA-ASI’s worldclass technology with INTEC’s expertise in system integration, sustainment, and operational support, we are committed to delivering tangible value to the German CCA program and strengthening long-term mission readiness.”

About INTEC

The INTEC Group integrates more than 25 years of know-how in engineering, system combination and logistic assistance. As a manufacturer-independent and hardware-neutral engineering company, the INTEC Group establishes holistic services that flawlessly integrate innovation, procedures, systems and sovereignty throughout all domains.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world’s primary contractor of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator ® line of UAS has actually flown for over 30 years and consists of MQ-9A Reaper ®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle ®, MQ-20 Avenger ®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian ®/ SeaGuardian ®. The business is devoted to supplying long-endurance, multi-mission services that provide relentless situational awareness and quick strike.

To find out more, go to www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are hallmarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., signed up in the United States and/or other nations.

GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.



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