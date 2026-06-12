Central Asia check out momentum continues as Alatau City financial investment promo occasion kept in Hong Kong

A company delegation led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR),John Leeand arranged by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), checked out Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from 1 to 5 June, even more enhancing financial and trade ties in between Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and Central Asia. Following the effective conclusion of this go to, the Alatau City Authority, a state body of Kazakhstan, quickly held the Alatau City Investment Round Table in Hong Kong today (11 June). The occasion forms part of a main go to by a Kazakh delegation to Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. It shows significantly close ties in between the 2 sides, while showing proactive efforts to develop on the results of the current go to and sustain the momentum of cooperation.

The roundtable was participated in by the Chief Executive of the HKSAR,John Leeand the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan,Kanat Bozumbayevand united agents from federal government bodies, in addition to leading business, banks and financiers from Kazakhstan, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, along with members of business delegation who had actually taken part in the Central Asia see. Individuals checked out the current advancements, financial investment chances and essential efforts of Alatau City, a brand-new greenfield task found near Almaty, throughout various sectors, consisting of fintech, the low-altitude economy, clever city advancement and facilities.

John Leethe Chief Executive of the HKSAR, stated at the roundtable session: “Kazakhstan’s enthusiastic reforms and its open, inviting mindset towards worldwide partners were both welcome and excellent. And Hong Kong aspires to develop on this momentum, to check out extensive service and financial investment co-operation with Kazakhstan – Alatau City quite consisted of. I can inform you Hong Kong shares your dedication to openness and connection. Under the special ‘one nation, 2 systems’ concept, we are the only world city to integrate the China benefit and the international benefit.”

Silas ChuDirector of Exhibitions and Digital Business of HKTDC, stated at the roundtable session: “The HKTDC’s role is to promote Hong Kong as an international business platform through our global network of 51 offices. We attach huge importance to the Central Asian market. The fact that we opened our Almaty consultant office back in 2018 speaks for itself. And through our business platforms, including those we co-organise with the Hong Kong SAR government, such as the Belt and Road Summit and InnoEX, we can certainly help promote our city’s vision and attract international investors and technology partners.”

Templewater Limited, among business delegates that signed up with the Chief Executive-led objective to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from 1 to 5 June, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DASCO Capital today to check out the facility of a fund supporting the future advancement of Kazakhstan and Alatau City Project.

The Central Asia see provided rewarding outcomes, with an overall of 96 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and arrangements signed, supplying strong assistance for follow-up exchanges and partnership. Of these, business delegation signed 66 MoUs and contracts, covering locations such as trade, financial investment, financing, innovation and air travel. In addition, 15 cooperation arrangements were signed at the federal government level, while non-delegation members signed 15 MoUs in locations consisting of academic community and culture. These results have actually laid a strong structure for much deeper financial and trade ties in between Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, highlighting Hong Kong’s function as an essential platform for Mainland business to go international, while more promoting long-lasting partnership with Central Asian markets.

The HKTDC will continue to actively act on crucial jobs started throughout the check out by supplying expert service matching and assistance services to facilitate their application, helping business in checking out brand-new global chances and, through significant conferences, company objectives and outreach efforts, promoting partnership in between business from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland and Belt and Road markets, allowing them to take huge company chances.

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