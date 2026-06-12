St. Peter’s Edu School Partners with Sambhuti Learning to Strengthen AI-Enabled Teaching and Learning



St. Peter’s Edu School, one of the oldest and most respected educational institutions in Warangal with a legacy spanning nearly five decades, has entered into a Service Agreement with Sambhuti Learning to introduce AI-powered teaching and learning solutions across the institution. The partnership marks an important step in enhancing classroom effectiveness, supporting educators with intelligent academic tools, and enriching learning experiences for students.

The collaboration reflects St. Peter’s continued commitment to academic excellence and its efforts to thoughtfully integrate technology into the learning environment. Through Sambhuti Learning’s AI-powered platform, teachers will gain access to tools that support lesson planning, classroom preparation, assessments, assignments, and personalized learning interventions, enabling them to dedicate more time to meaningful student engagement.

The initiative is being led by Sri N. Narayana Reddy Garu, Founder and Director of St. Peter’s Educational Institutions, a distinguished educationist and institution builder whose contributions have significantly shaped the educational landscape of Telangana. For over four decades, he has championed quality, value-based, and affordable education while building St. Peter’s into one of the region’s most respected educational groups.

Widely regarded for his expertise in educational administration, teacher education, and curriculum development, Sri N. Narayana Reddy Garu has actively contributed to several educational committees and advisory bodies. He has played an instrumental role in the development of curricula, syllabi, and academic frameworks for teacher education programmes, including D.Ed., B.Ed., and DPSE courses, while also contributing to broader educational reforms. His experience in educational policy and institutional governance continues to guide St. Peter’s commitment to innovation, academic rigour, and holistic student development.

Speaking on the partnership, Sri N. Narayana Reddy Garu, Founder and Director, St. Peter’s Educational Institutions, said “At St. Peter’s, our focus has always been on providing an education that prepares students to succeed in a rapidly changing world while remaining grounded in strong values and character. As educational practices continue to evolve, it is important that our teachers have access to tools that enhance learning and improve classroom effectiveness. We see this collaboration with Sambhuti Learning as an opportunity to strengthen our academic ecosystem and create richer learning experiences for both educators and students.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Umamaheshwar Ragi, CEO, Sambhuti Learning, said “We are honoured to collaborate with St. Peter’s Educational Institutions, an institution that has earned the trust of generations through its commitment to quality education. Our goal is to support teachers with intelligent solutions that simplify planning, assessments, and academic management, allowing them to dedicate more time to student engagement and learning. We believe this partnership reflects how technology and strong educational leadership can come together to create meaningful impact in classrooms.”

Sambhuti Learning’s AI-powered platform – VidyaBuddhi, supports CBSE as well as all State Board curricula across India and offers capabilities across lesson planning, class preparation, assignments, assessments, and co-curricular activities. Designed as a comprehensive academic support and automation solution, the platform helps schools streamline operations, improve classroom engagement, and enhance learning outcomes while aligning with the objectives of NEP 2020, NIPUN Bharat, and Foundational Literacy & Numeracy (FLN).

The partnership is expected to create a more efficient, engaging, and data-informed learning environment, helping educators deliver personalized learning experiences while enabling students to benefit from improved academic support and outcomes.