Vishal wears numerous avatars in action-packed Magudam teaser; release window out

Photos from the teaser of Vishal’s Magudam

Upgraded on : 12 Jun 2026, 3:19 am

The very first teaser of Vishal’s upcoming movie Magudamopens with a stunning scene. The movie then takes its audiences on a fever-induced journey to a number of action-packed scenes with the star handling several functions. A boy with a business task, a similar-aged gangster and a much-older assassin who can bring blood to breakfast within a breeze of a finger. It is not understood if Vishal plays 3 functions set throughout the very same timeline or 3 various timelines.

The star had actually entered directMagudamin 2015 after imaginative distinctions with Ravi Arasu, who was at first in charge of helming the task. The upcoming movie marks Vishal’s directorial launching and Ravi Arasu is now credited with the story for the film. Anjali and Dushara Vijayan play the woman leads, with the previous showcasing her extreme appearance in the teaser. Her blood-spattered confront with sickle in her mouth guarantees an essential function for her character in the story.

Jayaprakash, John Vijay, Ajay, Vamsi Krishna, Abu Salim, Arjai, Vj Jhansi, Padam Kumar, Sabhumon and others star in supporting functions.