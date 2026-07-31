ispace and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Agree to Launch Mission 3 ULTRA Lunar Lander Aboard H3 Rocket

ispace, inc. (ispace) (TOKYO: 9348), a global lunar exploration company, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) (TOKYO: 7011) announced today that the two companies signed a contract for launch and transportation services for ispace’s Mission 3 ULTRA Lunar Lander using MHI’s H3 rocket currently scheduled for 2028.

A computer generated image of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H3 rocket and ispace’s ULTRA lunar lander.

Through the agreement, ispace secures Japan’s most reliable launch capability provided by MHI and strengthens its framework to ensure the reliable execution and success of the ULTRA mission. The launch and lunar mission represent the first time a Japanese-made lunar lander and a Japanese-made rocket will work in tandem, taking a groundbreaking step in extending Japan’s space capabilities and industry to the Moon, symbolizing a new era of lunar exploration.

During its two previous lunar missions, ispace has demonstrated the ability to reliably reach lunar orbit while conducting months-long transport missions. Leveraging that mission operations experience and technical expertise, ispace is currently developing a new lander, ULTRA, with funding from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant. ispace’s ULTRA, offering higher performance, higher quality, and faster access to the Moon, will be used to establish a high-frequency, low-cost transportation service to the lunar surface.

MHI is a core developer of Japan’s space industry for decades. Currently, the company is developing and manufacturing the H3 rocket, a next-generation heavy-lift launch vehicle that will replace the H-IIA and H-IIB rockets. Moving forward, the company will continue to support a wide range of space missions both in Japan and abroad by providing stable launch services using the H3 rocket and remains committed to the development of the space industry.

An image of Iwao Igarashi, Vice President & Senior General Manager, MHI and Takeshi Hakamada, Founder & CEO of ispace at a signing ceremony held at ispace headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.

Securing reliable launch services is an essential element for the stable growth of Japan’s space industry. Combining MHI’s proven launch technology with ispace’s track record in lander development and operations realizes a launch-to-landing lunar transport system via collaboration between the two Japanese commercial companies.

In addition, the two companies have agreed to explore ways to strengthen their cooperation not only in transportation services but also in the future construction of lunar infrastructure and related technologies. Together they will continue to promote the formation of a full-scale lunar transportation system that unites Japan domestic industries, thereby contributing to the expansion of Japan’s space industry infrastructure and the creation of the cislunar economy.

Statement of Takeshi Hakamada, Founder & CEO of ispace, inc.

“I am very pleased to sign this launch services contract to launch ULTRA using the H3 rocket. The fact that a lander developed by ispace will be carried aboard the H3 rocket, carrying forward the legacy of Japan’s domestically produced rockets with their proven operational track record, as it heads for the Moon symbolizes new possibilities for a Japanese private company to take the lead in advancing lunar development. The success of Mission 3 is a crucial milestone in ispace’s early commercialization phase, and I am confident that utilizing the H3 rocket will enable us to establish a reliable lunar transportation system,” said Takeshi Hakamada, Founder & CEO of ispace.

Iwao Igarashi, Vice President & Senior General Manager, Space Systems Division, Integrated Defense & Space Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

“It is a great honor for us to provide launch services for ispace’s Mission 3 ULTRA, using the H3 rocket. By leveraging the rocket technology and operational track record that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has cultivated, we will contribute to the mission’s success by safely and reliably delivering the lander into space. With an eye toward new collaborations in private-sector-led lunar development, we look forward to working with ispace to pioneer new possibilities for Japan’s space industry,” said Iwao Igarashi, Vice President and Senior General Manager of Space Systems at MHI.

About ispace, inc. (https://ispace-inc.com)

ispace, a global lunar resource development company with the vision, “Expand our planet. Expand our future.”, specializes in designing and building lunar landers and rovers. ispace aims to extend the sphere of human life into space and create a sustainable world by providing high-frequency, low-cost transportation services to the Moon. The company has business entities in Japan, Luxembourg, and the United States with more than 300 employees worldwide. For more information, visit: www.ispace-inc.com and follow us on X: @ispace_inc.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.



Topic: Press release summary