Indian Railways ordered to pay Rs 25,000 after RAC passenger was forced to share blanket, pillow with stranger

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Indian Railways to pay Rs 25,000 to a passenger who was provided only one blanket while sharing a berth with another traveller during a train journey, according to a PTI report. The commission held that the Railways were responsible for deficiency in service.

The order includes Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment and inconvenience caused to the passenger and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

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Passenger complained of inadequate bedding on RAC ticket

The case relates to a passenger who travelled from Prayagraj to Delhi in October 2022 on a Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) ticket, under which he shared a berth with another passenger.

According to the complaint, the train attendant provided only one blanket, one pillow and two bedsheets for both travellers. The passenger claimed that despite requesting separate blankets and pillows, he was told that only one blanket and pillow were available for a shared RAC berth.

He further alleged that after raising the issue on social media and providing his PNR details to railway authorities, he received only a towel, while his request for separate bedding remained unresolved.

Consumer panel cites Railway Board circular

A bench comprising commission president Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and members Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia said the Railways had provided a single blanket to two unrelated passengers, violating a Railway Board circular dated September 23, 2009.

The commission noted that the Railways had imposed a Rs 1,000 penalty on the linen contractor but failed to inform the complainant or provide compensation for the inconvenience caused.

The panel observed that the 2009 circular allowed RAC passengers to receive blankets and bedsheets as the cost of bedroll services was included in the ticket fare.

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Railways held liable for service deficiency

The Railways argued that bedrolls were supplied as per prescribed norms and additional blankets were provided depending on demand and availability. It also stated that onboard linen services were managed by a private contractor.

However, the commission said the Railways failed to provide evidence that a separate bedroll was issued to the passenger. It held the national transporter responsible for deficiency in service.

The commission also considered railway records showing that a penalty had been imposed on the linen contractor following the complaint.

The Railways have been directed to pay the compensation within 60 days. Failure to comply will attract interest at the rate of seven per cent per annum.