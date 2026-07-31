Himachal Pradesh: Panel formed to probe irregularities in ‘Sugam Darshan’ system at Chintpurni temple

Una: A three-member preliminary inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the irregularities in the ‘Sugam Darshan’ system at the Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, officials said on Friday.

‘Sugam Darshan’ is a paid system introduced on August 8, 2023, to provide quick and easy entry for worship at the Chintpurni temple. It covers special service fees, group limits, and travel help.

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The irregularities came to light on July 19 after police registered an FIR based on a complaint to ensure transparency in the system.

The investigation revealed that while only 23 transactions took place that day, the system displayed 88. It is suspected that the additional entries resulted from the misuse of login IDs and passwords by an unauthorised person.

To inquire into the matter, the temple trust has now constituted a three-member panel headed by the additional deputy commissioner of Una, and replaced the staff operating the ‘Sugam Darshan’ system with a new team, officials said on Friday.

The committee has been directed to submit a report within seven days after verifying the facts and determining accountability, along with necessary recommendations.

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In a press release, Amb SDM and assistant commissioner of the Mata Chintpurni Temple Trust, Paras Agarwal, said that steps are being taken to strengthen technical security and transparency in the ‘Sugam Darshan’ system.

Service charges amounting to more than Rs 12 crore have been collected through this system since its launch in August 2023, which are being used to develop facilities for the devotees and for public welfare initiatives, Agarwal said.

The Trust also clarified that the fee charged for the ‘Sugam Darshan’ pass is not a donation or offering to the temple, but a prescribed service charge for providing the facility.

Separate accounts are maintained for donations received at the temple, which are distinct from the service charge, it said.