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Business Habeebi Movie Review: Earnest story lost in unneeded narrative options By Leslie Atkins - 77 Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp Upgraded on : 12 Jun 2026, 2:30 am Habeebi (2/ 5 ) Habeebi Movie Review: What is life without the namma ooru mann vasanaiThe weight of these words struck hard, more so in the after-effects of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja’s death who led a number of stories in the hinterlands of Southern India. Meera Kathiravan’s most current movie Habeebi too falls in this category and focuses on a Muslim household’s altering characteristics through the years as they face loss of income. At its core, the movie is a long romance– in between couples, school child, and even the craft of handloom weaving. Motion pictures in the category are aplenty, however its treatment is what makes it differ. While romantic motion pictures set inside a Muslim family are sporadic, Habeebi stops working to direct the possible it has and catches the very same narrative cliches that it wishes to move far from. Cast: Kasthuri Raja, Esha, Malavika Manoj, Dhanasree Sudhakaran and others Director: Meera Kathiravan Mohammed Yusuf (Kasthuri Raja), a strong patriarch, does not wish to release his craft in the middle of fast industrialisation. In his own words, the noise of weaving was his very first lullaby when he was born. As his bro heads to West Asia for task chances, time does little to recover Yusuf as he continuously deals with pressure to cut ties with his generational craft. Yusuf’s child Abu Tahir (Esha) is his soft area. Esha and his neighbour Niloufer (Malavika Manoj) are love birds stuck in their own cages. It deserves keeping in mind that Niloufer takes a trip through the movie sans discussions and has little to no firm in a world that scrutinises females outside their homes. It is good that the filmmaker remains real to the Kadayanallur setting, showcases practices observed in Muslim family and aesthetically illustrates the misery of being separated from a partner who picks to transfer to the West looking for monetary stability. What is the factor for indulging in sophisticated scenes for a male pinning in love or a suffering in the funeral service of an enjoyed one? When the cam can change throughout years within a couple of scenes, why does it select in remain in locations where it overstays its welcome? The movie’s main dispute selects to show up simply couple of minutes before the intermission. Up until then, it happily gestates in its simpleness and the lovey-dovey nature of its characters. It is clear that Meera wishes to highlight an individual’s connection to their roots and home town, while developing that the heart typically desires what it desires. The psychological pull appears, and the discomfort of that separation feels genuine. The director never ever villainises one making that tough option to leave. He acknowledges the truths that drive young individuals to look for chances in other places– to fill their stomachs and their wallets. It likewise has among my preferred scenes where Abu Tahir’s chacha and chachi discover convenience in each other’s’ voices through cassettes as they browse the discomfort of mundanity. Habeebi locations one a lot of signposts around the drawbacks of that choice that it accidentally encounters less as a nuanced expedition and more as a frustration masquerading as compassion.

Kasthuri Raja brings an earnest representation to Yusuf, a male who’s having a hard time to come to terms with a world that he no longer acknowledges any longer. Sam CS’ music raises the story when it fails and includes psychological weight to it. The finest character of it all came from Dhanasree Sudhakaran’s Parveen who prices estimate lines from Ambedkar, Periyar and Martin Luther King. She wields her abaya however stresses the requirement for females to speak out. In one essential scene, she holds up a mirror to the lead character on how silence does not show obedience and good manners, however remains in truth often, deeply rude. Her scenes are brief, however significant sufficient to make an effect. Habeebi does not capitalise on these turning points. It squanders no time at all in checking out politics and wishes to concentrate on Yusuf’s household alone. Lots of at times, we are left puzzled on what Abu Tahir’s psychological state is and where his heart in fact lies. Who is he truly, beyond his duties and household?

In the end, Habeebi discuss everybody’s journey to the Gulf, however regardless of all that travel, the movie itself never ever rather gets here anywhere.