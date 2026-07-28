IRCTC provides a Marvel twist to train reservations with Avengers: Doomsday referral!

The enjoyment around Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday has actually formally surpassed film theatres, sealing its location as a real popular culture phenomenon. Following the record-breaking launch of the movie’s explosive trailer, the Indian Railway Catering & & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) signed up with the discussion with a creative leisure of among the trailer’s most talked-about minutes.

IRCTC offers a Marvel twist to train reservations with Avengers: Doomsday recommendation!

Referencing the psychological reunion in between Thor and Steve Rogers from the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, IRCTC reimagined the scene with an amusing travel twist. The post was captioned, “Some heroes conserve the world. Others conserve the group journey,” motivating users to schedule their train tickets through the platform while using among the web’s most significant home entertainment minutes.

The lively crossover highlights the cultural effect of Avengers: Doomsdaywhose trailer has actually triggered discussions well beyond the home entertainment area and is certainly this year’s most significant movie. As brand names progressively use significant popular culture minutes to engage audiences, IRCTC’s imaginative take is yet another example of the movie’s extensive impact, showing that Marvel’s most significant cinematic occasion of the year is resonating far beyond its fanbase.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday will launch solely in theatres throughout India on 18th December in premium formats. The movie will be readily available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Check Out: Marvel drops Avengers: Doomsday trailer with Doctor Doom, X-Men heroes and Captain America’s MCU return

More Pages: Avengers: Doomsday (English) Box Office Collection

Tags: Avengers: Doomsday, Hollywood, Indian Railway Catering & & Tourism Corporation, Indian Railway Catering & & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Instagram, International, IRCTC, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios, News, Social Media

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