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Home Business FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia VS Turkiye LIVE updates: Group D match...

FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia VS Turkiye LIVE updates: Group D match gets underway

By
Leslie Atkins
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Nestory Irankunda opened the scoring with a superb 27th-minute goal, and Connor Metcalfe doubled Australia’s lead in the second half

Updated – June 14, 2026 11:50 am IST

Australia players celebrate after the World Cup Group D soccer match between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Australia players celebrate after the World Cup Group D soccer match between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026.
| Photo Credit:
ABBIE PARR

This live blog is now closed.

Australia put past Turkiye 2-0 on Saturday (June 13, 2026), for a winning start in their Group D match to diminish the latter’s return to the World Cup after 24 years, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Nestory Irankunda opened the scoring with a superb 27th-minute goal, and Connor Metcalfe doubled Australia’s lead in the second half in Vancouver.

Also read: Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fit to start as Germany opens campaign against Curacao

Australia’s resolute defence ⁠repelled all of Turkey’s attacks and the Socceroos ‌doubled their lead in the 75th minute when midfielder Metcalfe collected the ball around 20 yards ‌out and swept it home.

Earlier in the day, Brazil held to a draw against a fiery Morocco, with Ismail Saibari scoring Morocco’s first goal while Brazil’s Vinicius Junior equalised for the Brazilian team. In the second match, Scotland battled past Haiti 1-0 courtesy of John McGinn’s deflected first-half ⁠goal to go top of World Cup Group C ‌with their first win in the ‌tournament since 1990.

FILTER UPDATES

  • full time

    June 14, 2026 11:27

    Full time

    Match ends, Australia 2, Türkiye 0.

  • full time

    June 14, 2026 11:26

    96:04

    Second Half ends, Australia 2, Türkiye 0.

  • off side

    June 14, 2026 11:25

    94:51 Offside

    Offside, Türkiye. Merih Demiral is caught offside.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 11:25

    94:25 Corner

    Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Aziz Behich.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 11:25

    94:05 Corner

    Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Harry Souttar.

  • June 14, 2026 11:25

    94:04 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:24

    92:55 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Aziz Behich (Australia).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:23

    92:55 Free Kick Won

    Arda Güler (Türkiye) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • half time

    June 14, 2026 11:22

    90′ Added Time

    Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

  • June 14, 2026 11:22

    90′ Miss

    Attempt missed. Merih Demiral (Türkiye) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:20

    89:39 Free Kick Won

    Salih Özcan (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:20

    89:39 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Tete Yengi (Australia).

  • June 14, 2026 11:19

    88:23 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Patrick Beach (Australia). Assisted by Kenan Yildiz.

  • yellow card

    June 14, 2026 11:16

    85:29 Yellow Card

    Yunus Akgün (Türkiye) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:16

    85:23 Free Kick Won

    Aiden O’Neill (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:16

    85:23 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Yunus Akgün (Türkiye).

  • June 14, 2026 11:15

    85:12 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Patrick Beach (Australia).

  • June 14, 2026 11:15

    84:48 Substitution

    Substitution, Türkiye. Deniz Gül replaces Kerem Aktürkoglu.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:15

    84:11 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Jackson Irvine (Australia).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:14

    84:11 Free Kick Won

    Kerem Aktürkoglu (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:14

    83:35 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Tete Yengi (Australia).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:14

    83:35 Free Kick Won

    Abdülkerim Bardakci (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 14, 2026 11:14

    83:22 Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Jackson Irvine replaces Paul Okon-Engstler.

  • June 14, 2026 11:14

    83:17 Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Aziz Behich replaces Jordan Bos.

  • June 14, 2026 11:13

    81:34 Miss

    Attempt missed. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mert Müldür.

  • June 14, 2026 11:11

    80:18 Substitution

    Substitution, Türkiye. Mert Müldür replaces Zeki Çelik.

  • June 14, 2026 11:11

    80:15 Substitution

    Substitution, Türkiye. Salih Özcan replaces Ismail Yüksek.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 11:09

    78:56 Corner

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Ferdi Kadioglu.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:09

    77:20 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Tete Yengi (Australia).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 11:07

    77:20 Free Kick Won

    Abdülkerim Bardakci (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 14, 2026 11:07

    77:01 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Kerem Aktürkoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Patrick Beach (Australia). Assisted by Merih Demiral with a headed pass.

  • June 14, 2026 11:07

    76:25 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yunus Akgün.

  • goal

    June 14, 2026 11:05

    74:07 Goal

    Goal! Australia 2, Türkiye 0. Connor Metcalfe (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  • June 14, 2026 11:05

    73:31 Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Tete Yengi replaces Mohamed Touré.

  • June 14, 2026 11:05

    73:40 Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Jason Geria replaces Jacob Italiano.

  • June 14, 2026 11:05

    73:02 Miss

    Attempt missed. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yunus Akgün.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 11:03

    71:55 Corner

    Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Patrick Beach.

  • June 14, 2026 11:02

    71:54 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Zeki Çelik (Türkiye) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner by Patrick Beach (Australia). Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu with a through ball.

  • June 14, 2026 11:02

    68:48 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 14, 2026 10:57

    67:02 Start Delay

    Delay in match for a drinks break.

  • June 14, 2026 10:57

    65:20 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  • June 14, 2026 10:56

    65:16 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arda Güler.

  • June 14, 2026 10:56

    64:30 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferdi Kadioglu.

  • June 14, 2026 10:55

    62:23 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferdi Kadioglu.

  • June 14, 2026 10:53

    61:52 Substitution

    Substitution, Türkiye. Yunus Akgün replaces Orkun Kökçü.

  • June 14, 2026 10:51

    60:21 Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Nishan Velupillay replaces Nestory Irankunda.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:51

    59:51 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Zeki Çelik (Türkiye).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:51

    59:51 Free Kick Won

    Nestory Irankunda (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • June 14, 2026 10:51

    59:23 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferdi Kadioglu.

  • June 14, 2026 10:48

    56:55 Miss

    Attempt missed. Ismail Yüksek (Türkiye) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arda Güler with a headed pass following a corner.

  • June 14, 2026 10:48

    56:10 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Patrick Beach (Australia).

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 10:46

    56:19 Corner

    Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Jacob Italiano.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:45

    55:16 Free Kick Won

    Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:45

    55:16 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Paul Okon-Engstler (Australia).

  • off side

    June 14, 2026 10:45

    54:22 Offside

    Offside, Australia. Mohamed Touré is caught offside.

  • June 14, 2026 10:45

    53:22 Miss

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Touré (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Italiano with a cross following a corner.

  • June 14, 2026 10:44

    53:03 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Harry Souttar (Australia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Ugurcan Çakir (Türkiye). Assisted by Aiden O’Neill with a cross.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 10:43

    52:29 Corner

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Zeki Çelik.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:43

    52:05 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:43

    52:04 Free Kick Won

    Jordan Bos (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 14, 2026 10:43

    50:35 Miss

    Attempt missed. Kerem Aktürkoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  • off side

    June 14, 2026 10:42

    51′ Offside

    Offside, Türkiye. Merih Demiral is caught offside.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 10:40

    50:22 Corner

    Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Harry Souttar.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 10:40

    49:38 Corner

    Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Alessandro Circati.

  • June 14, 2026 10:40

    49:33 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  • June 14, 2026 10:40

    49:34 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ismail Yüksek (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • June 14, 2026 10:39

    48:16 Miss

    Attempt missed. Jacob Italiano (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Souttar following a corner.

  • June 14, 2026 10:39

    47:30 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Bos (Australia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Touré.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 10:38

    47:31 Corner

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:38

    46:35 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Mohamed Touré (Australia).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:38

    46:35 Free Kick Won

    Merih Demiral (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • June 14, 2026 10:36

    45:57 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Patrick Beach (Australia). Assisted by Ferdi Kadioglu.

  • June 14, 2026 10:35

    45′ Start

    Second Half begins Australia 1, Türkiye 0.

  • June 14, 2026 10:35

    45′ Substitution

    Substitution, Türkiye. Kenan Yildiz replaces Baris Alper Yilmaz.

  • half time

    June 14, 2026 10:19

    49:06

    First Half ends, Australia 1, Türkiye 0.

  • June 14, 2026 10:19

    48:06 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Kerem Aktürkoglu (Türkiye) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  • half time

    June 14, 2026 10:16

    45′ Added Time

    Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

  • June 14, 2026 10:16

    44:32 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Nestory Irankunda (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Ugurcan Çakir (Türkiye). Assisted by Jordan Bos.

  • June 14, 2026 10:15

    43:28 Contentious Referee Decisions

    VAR Decision: Other Decision Cancelled.

  • June 14, 2026 10:12

    41:20 Miss

    Attempt missed. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Orkun Kökçü.

  • June 14, 2026 10:10

    38:51 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 14, 2026 10:10

    38:45 Start Delay

    Delay in match (Türkiye).

  • June 14, 2026 10:09

    38:21 Miss

    Attempt missed. Jordan Bos (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Okon-Engstler.

  • June 14, 2026 10:06

    35:04 Miss

    Attempt missed. Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerem Aktürkoglu with a headed pass.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:05

    34:36 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Nestory Irankunda (Australia).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:05

    34:36 Free Kick Won

    Arda Güler (Türkiye) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:04

    33:36 Free Kick Won

    Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:04

    33:36 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Mohamed Touré (Australia).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:03

    32:01 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Harry Souttar (Australia).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 10:03

    32:01 Free Kick Won

    Kerem Aktürkoglu (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • June 14, 2026 10:00

    29:42 Miss

    Attempt missed. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Orkun Kökçü.

  • June 14, 2026 10:00

    29:25 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Abdülkerim Bardakci (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner by Patrick Beach (Australia).

  • goal

    June 14, 2026 09:57

    26:18 Goal

    Goal! Australia 1, Türkiye 0. Nestory Irankunda (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Okon-Engstler.

  • June 14, 2026 09:56

    26:01 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Arda Güler (Türkiye) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Patrick Beach (Australia).

  • June 14, 2026 09:56

    24:21 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 14, 2026 09:56

    22:05 Start Delay

    Delay in match for a drinks break.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 09:52

    21:51 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Ismail Yüksek (Türkiye).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 09:52

    21:51 Free Kick Won

    Mohamed Touré (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 14, 2026 09:50

    18:13 Miss

    Attempt missed. Ferdi Kadioglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 09:50

    17:23 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Alessandro Circati (Australia).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 09:48

    17:23 Free Kick Won

    Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 14, 2026 09:48

    16:38 Miss

    Attempt missed. Alessandro Circati (Australia) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Connor Metcalfe with a cross following a corner.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 09:46

    15:49 Corner

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

  • off side

    June 14, 2026 09:45

    14:43 Offside

    Offside, Türkiye. Baris Alper Yilmaz is caught offside.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 09:38

    6:58 Corner

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Abdülkerim Bardakci.

  • June 14, 2026 09:37

    6:18 Miss

    Attempt missed. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Orkun Kökçü.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 09:36

    3:18 Corner

    Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Harry Souttar.

  • June 14, 2026 09:34

    3:17 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ismail Yüksek (Türkiye) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu with a cross.

  • corner

    June 14, 2026 09:34

    2:36 Corner

    Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Paul Okon-Engstler.

  • June 14, 2026 09:34

    2:34 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferdi Kadioglu.

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 09:31

    First half Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Aiden O’Neill (Australia).

  • free kick

    June 14, 2026 09:31

    First half Free Kick Won

    Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 14, 2026 09:31

    First half Start

    First Half begins.

  • June 14, 2026 08:14

    Lineup

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Published – June 14, 2026 09:13 am IST

The Hindu

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