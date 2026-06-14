FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia VS Turkiye LIVE updates: Group D match gets underway

Nestory Irankunda opened the scoring with a superb 27th-minute goal, and Connor Metcalfe doubled Australia’s lead in the second half
Updated – June 14, 2026 11:50 am IST
Australia players celebrate after the World Cup Group D soccer match between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026.
| Photo Credit:
ABBIE PARR
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Australia put past Turkiye 2-0 on Saturday (June 13, 2026), for a winning start in their Group D match to diminish the latter’s return to the World Cup after 24 years, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Nestory Irankunda opened the scoring with a superb 27th-minute goal, and Connor Metcalfe doubled Australia’s lead in the second half in Vancouver.
Also read: Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fit to start as Germany opens campaign against Curacao
Australia’s resolute defence repelled all of Turkey’s attacks and the Socceroos doubled their lead in the 75th minute when midfielder Metcalfe collected the ball around 20 yards out and swept it home.
Earlier in the day, Brazil held to a draw against a fiery Morocco, with Ismail Saibari scoring Morocco’s first goal while Brazil’s Vinicius Junior equalised for the Brazilian team. In the second match, Scotland battled past Haiti 1-0 courtesy of John McGinn’s deflected first-half goal to go top of World Cup Group C with their first win in the tournament since 1990.
FILTER UPDATES
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full time
June 14, 2026 11:27
Full time
Match ends, Australia 2, Türkiye 0.
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full time
June 14, 2026 11:26
96:04
Second Half ends, Australia 2, Türkiye 0.
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off side
June 14, 2026 11:25
94:51 Offside
Offside, Türkiye. Merih Demiral is caught offside.
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corner
June 14, 2026 11:25
94:25 Corner
Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Aziz Behich.
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corner
June 14, 2026 11:25
94:05 Corner
Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Harry Souttar.
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June 14, 2026 11:25
94:04 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:24
92:55 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Aziz Behich (Australia).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:23
92:55 Free Kick Won
Arda Güler (Türkiye) wins a free kick on the right wing.
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half time
June 14, 2026 11:22
90′ Added Time
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
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June 14, 2026 11:22
90′ Miss
Attempt missed. Merih Demiral (Türkiye) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:20
89:39 Free Kick Won
Salih Özcan (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:20
89:39 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Tete Yengi (Australia).
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June 14, 2026 11:19
88:23 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Patrick Beach (Australia). Assisted by Kenan Yildiz.
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yellow card
June 14, 2026 11:16
85:29 Yellow Card
Yunus Akgün (Türkiye) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:16
85:23 Free Kick Won
Aiden O’Neill (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:16
85:23 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Yunus Akgün (Türkiye).
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June 14, 2026 11:15
85:12 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Patrick Beach (Australia).
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June 14, 2026 11:15
84:48 Substitution
Substitution, Türkiye. Deniz Gül replaces Kerem Aktürkoglu.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:15
84:11 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Jackson Irvine (Australia).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:14
84:11 Free Kick Won
Kerem Aktürkoglu (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:14
83:35 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Tete Yengi (Australia).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:14
83:35 Free Kick Won
Abdülkerim Bardakci (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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June 14, 2026 11:14
83:22 Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Jackson Irvine replaces Paul Okon-Engstler.
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June 14, 2026 11:14
83:17 Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Aziz Behich replaces Jordan Bos.
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June 14, 2026 11:13
81:34 Miss
Attempt missed. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mert Müldür.
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June 14, 2026 11:11
80:18 Substitution
Substitution, Türkiye. Mert Müldür replaces Zeki Çelik.
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June 14, 2026 11:11
80:15 Substitution
Substitution, Türkiye. Salih Özcan replaces Ismail Yüksek.
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corner
June 14, 2026 11:09
78:56 Corner
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Ferdi Kadioglu.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:09
77:20 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Tete Yengi (Australia).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 11:07
77:20 Free Kick Won
Abdülkerim Bardakci (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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June 14, 2026 11:07
77:01 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Kerem Aktürkoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Patrick Beach (Australia). Assisted by Merih Demiral with a headed pass.
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June 14, 2026 11:07
76:25 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yunus Akgün.
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goal
June 14, 2026 11:05
74:07 Goal
Goal! Australia 2, Türkiye 0. Connor Metcalfe (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
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June 14, 2026 11:05
73:31 Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Tete Yengi replaces Mohamed Touré.
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June 14, 2026 11:05
73:40 Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Jason Geria replaces Jacob Italiano.
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June 14, 2026 11:05
73:02 Miss
Attempt missed. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yunus Akgün.
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corner
June 14, 2026 11:03
71:55 Corner
Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Patrick Beach.
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June 14, 2026 11:02
71:54 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Zeki Çelik (Türkiye) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner by Patrick Beach (Australia). Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu with a through ball.
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June 14, 2026 11:02
68:48 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
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June 14, 2026 10:57
67:02 Start Delay
Delay in match for a drinks break.
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June 14, 2026 10:57
65:20 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
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June 14, 2026 10:56
65:16 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arda Güler.
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June 14, 2026 10:56
64:30 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferdi Kadioglu.
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June 14, 2026 10:55
62:23 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferdi Kadioglu.
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June 14, 2026 10:53
61:52 Substitution
Substitution, Türkiye. Yunus Akgün replaces Orkun Kökçü.
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June 14, 2026 10:51
60:21 Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Nishan Velupillay replaces Nestory Irankunda.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:51
59:51 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Zeki Çelik (Türkiye).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:51
59:51 Free Kick Won
Nestory Irankunda (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
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June 14, 2026 10:51
59:23 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferdi Kadioglu.
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June 14, 2026 10:48
56:55 Miss
Attempt missed. Ismail Yüksek (Türkiye) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arda Güler with a headed pass following a corner.
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June 14, 2026 10:48
56:10 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Patrick Beach (Australia).
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corner
June 14, 2026 10:46
56:19 Corner
Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Jacob Italiano.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:45
55:16 Free Kick Won
Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:45
55:16 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Paul Okon-Engstler (Australia).
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off side
June 14, 2026 10:45
54:22 Offside
Offside, Australia. Mohamed Touré is caught offside.
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June 14, 2026 10:45
53:22 Miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Touré (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Italiano with a cross following a corner.
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June 14, 2026 10:44
53:03 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Harry Souttar (Australia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Ugurcan Çakir (Türkiye). Assisted by Aiden O’Neill with a cross.
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corner
June 14, 2026 10:43
52:29 Corner
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Zeki Çelik.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:43
52:05 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:43
52:04 Free Kick Won
Jordan Bos (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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June 14, 2026 10:43
50:35 Miss
Attempt missed. Kerem Aktürkoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
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off side
June 14, 2026 10:42
51′ Offside
Offside, Türkiye. Merih Demiral is caught offside.
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corner
June 14, 2026 10:40
50:22 Corner
Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Harry Souttar.
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corner
June 14, 2026 10:40
49:38 Corner
Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Alessandro Circati.
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June 14, 2026 10:40
49:33 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
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June 14, 2026 10:40
49:34 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismail Yüksek (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
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June 14, 2026 10:39
48:16 Miss
Attempt missed. Jacob Italiano (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Souttar following a corner.
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June 14, 2026 10:39
47:30 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Bos (Australia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Touré.
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corner
June 14, 2026 10:38
47:31 Corner
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:38
46:35 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Mohamed Touré (Australia).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:38
46:35 Free Kick Won
Merih Demiral (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
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June 14, 2026 10:36
45:57 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Patrick Beach (Australia). Assisted by Ferdi Kadioglu.
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June 14, 2026 10:35
45′ Start
Second Half begins Australia 1, Türkiye 0.
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June 14, 2026 10:35
45′ Substitution
Substitution, Türkiye. Kenan Yildiz replaces Baris Alper Yilmaz.
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half time
June 14, 2026 10:19
49:06
First Half ends, Australia 1, Türkiye 0.
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June 14, 2026 10:19
48:06 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Kerem Aktürkoglu (Türkiye) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
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half time
June 14, 2026 10:16
45′ Added Time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
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June 14, 2026 10:16
44:32 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Nestory Irankunda (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Ugurcan Çakir (Türkiye). Assisted by Jordan Bos.
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June 14, 2026 10:15
43:28 Contentious Referee Decisions
VAR Decision: Other Decision Cancelled.
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June 14, 2026 10:12
41:20 Miss
Attempt missed. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Orkun Kökçü.
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June 14, 2026 10:10
38:51 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
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June 14, 2026 10:10
38:45 Start Delay
Delay in match (Türkiye).
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June 14, 2026 10:09
38:21 Miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Bos (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Okon-Engstler.
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June 14, 2026 10:06
35:04 Miss
Attempt missed. Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerem Aktürkoglu with a headed pass.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:05
34:36 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Nestory Irankunda (Australia).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:05
34:36 Free Kick Won
Arda Güler (Türkiye) wins a free kick on the right wing.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:04
33:36 Free Kick Won
Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:04
33:36 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Mohamed Touré (Australia).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:03
32:01 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Harry Souttar (Australia).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 10:03
32:01 Free Kick Won
Kerem Aktürkoglu (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
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June 14, 2026 10:00
29:42 Miss
Attempt missed. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Orkun Kökçü.
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June 14, 2026 10:00
29:25 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Abdülkerim Bardakci (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner by Patrick Beach (Australia).
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goal
June 14, 2026 09:57
26:18 Goal
Goal! Australia 1, Türkiye 0. Nestory Irankunda (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Okon-Engstler.
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June 14, 2026 09:56
26:01 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Arda Güler (Türkiye) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Patrick Beach (Australia).
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June 14, 2026 09:56
24:21 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
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June 14, 2026 09:56
22:05 Start Delay
Delay in match for a drinks break.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 09:52
21:51 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Ismail Yüksek (Türkiye).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 09:52
21:51 Free Kick Won
Mohamed Touré (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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June 14, 2026 09:50
18:13 Miss
Attempt missed. Ferdi Kadioglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 09:50
17:23 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Alessandro Circati (Australia).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 09:48
17:23 Free Kick Won
Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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June 14, 2026 09:48
16:38 Miss
Attempt missed. Alessandro Circati (Australia) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Connor Metcalfe with a cross following a corner.
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corner
June 14, 2026 09:46
15:49 Corner
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
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off side
June 14, 2026 09:45
14:43 Offside
Offside, Türkiye. Baris Alper Yilmaz is caught offside.
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corner
June 14, 2026 09:38
6:58 Corner
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Abdülkerim Bardakci.
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June 14, 2026 09:37
6:18 Miss
Attempt missed. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Orkun Kökçü.
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corner
June 14, 2026 09:36
3:18 Corner
Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Harry Souttar.
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June 14, 2026 09:34
3:17 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismail Yüksek (Türkiye) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu with a cross.
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corner
June 14, 2026 09:34
2:36 Corner
Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Paul Okon-Engstler.
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June 14, 2026 09:34
2:34 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferdi Kadioglu.
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free kick
June 14, 2026 09:31
First half Free Kick Lost
Foul by Aiden O’Neill (Australia).
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free kick
June 14, 2026 09:31
First half Free Kick Won
Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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June 14, 2026 09:31
First half Start
First Half begins.
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June 14, 2026 08:14
Lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Published – June 14, 2026 09:13 am IST
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