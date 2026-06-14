FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia VS Turkiye LIVE updates: Group D match gets underway

Updated – June 14, 2026 11:50 am IST

Australia players celebrate after the World Cup Group D soccer match between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026. | Photo Credit: ABBIE PARR

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Australia put past Turkiye 2-0 on Saturday (June 13, 2026), for a winning start in their Group D match to diminish the latter’s return to the World Cup after 24 years, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Nestory Irankunda opened the scoring with a superb 27th-minute goal, and Connor Metcalfe doubled Australia’s lead in the second half in Vancouver.

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Australia’s resolute defence ⁠repelled all of Turkey’s attacks and the Socceroos ‌doubled their lead in the 75th minute when midfielder Metcalfe collected the ball around 20 yards ‌out and swept it home.

Earlier in the day, Brazil held to a draw against a fiery Morocco, with Ismail Saibari scoring Morocco’s first goal while Brazil’s Vinicius Junior equalised for the Brazilian team. In the second match, Scotland battled past Haiti 1-0 courtesy of John McGinn’s deflected first-half ⁠goal to go top of World Cup Group C ‌with their first win in the ‌tournament since 1990.