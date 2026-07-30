In current times, extremely couple of movies have actually handled to produce as much enjoyment as RamayanaThe advertising project started almost a year and a half before its release, in July 2025. Ever since, the makers have actually arranged occasions throughout the world, with a number of more anticipated to follow. The acutely waited for trailer was revealed online on the early morning of July 30. Bollywood Hungama got a preview at the discount 10 days previously at a multiplex in Mumbai, and it appeared that the experience was on another level when seen on the cinema in 3D.

Ramayana trailer FINALLY out: Sunny Deol missing out on however Yash AMAZES as Ravana; Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi IMPRESS in the grand 3D phenomenon

The earlier advertising possession concentrated on Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor, while the trailer presents numerous other characters. The character which controls the procedures is Ravana, played by Yash. The trailer opens with him, and the way in which he has actually existed makes sure to astonish audiences. His relentless avatar and action series especially stick out. Numerous stars have actually depicted Ravana in the past, however Yash’s analysis is unique, without a shred of doubt.

Lord Rama, the Maryada Purushottam, likewise gets due prominence. Ranbir Kapoor’s efficiency appears stylish and magnificent, functioning as the ideal contrast to Ravana’s conceited personality.

Apart from Yash, Sai Pallavi likewise makes a striking look. As Sita, she appears appropriately poised and convincing. Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi likewise make their existence felt. Regretfully, Sunny Deol’s Lord Hanuman does not include in the four-minute-plus trailer. There are no grievances, as the trailer uses enough to increase the audience’s enjoyment for Ramayana

The scale is magnificent, while the 3D impacts are excellent. A specific series including Airavata, the magnificent white elephant, is specifically spectacular. A couple of imperfections stay. The splendour is similar to that of Baahubali and maybe does not exceed it. This might not be a significant issue, however with reports recommending that more than Rs. 1,000 crores have actually been invested in the movie, one would have anticipated the scale and visual quality to be a notch greater. The good news is, this is just a small misstep and is not likely to impact the buzz in any method.

The trailer is specific to draw in enormous viewership, and spectators will likewise get a chance to experience it in all its splendor on the cinema with Spider-Man: Brand New DayThe superhero legend is anticipated to tape the most significant opening ever for a Hollywood movie in India. As an outcome, the Ramayana trailer will get prevalent direct exposure in movie theaters, which is precisely how a phenomenon of this magnitude should have to be experienced. The trailer serves its function, and it goes without stating that the movie is set to take a thunderous start throughout the Festival of Lights.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) popularity and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is made up by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It’s a two-part legend with the very first part launching on Diwali 2026. When it comes to the 2nd part, it’ll show up on the cinema on Diwali 2027.

Check out: T-Series bags music rights to BOTH parts of Ramayana for Rs. 75 crores in an advance offer

More Pages: Ramayana – Part: I Box Office Collection

Tags: Beast Mind Creations, News, Nitesh Tiwari, Prime Focus Ltd., Ramayan, Ramayana, Ramayana Part: I, Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash

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