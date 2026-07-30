Keinemusik’s Adam Port Announces Three-City India Tour in November

The Berlin-based afro-house DJ-producer go back to carry out in Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Bengaluru after the cumulative he co-founded played a sold-out program in Mumbai in March this year

Berlin cumulative Keinemusik’s co-founder Adam Port will go back to India in November, bringing his well-known mix of afro-house to 3 cities.

Port, who has actually typically avoided simple classification that surpasses afro-house to draw from techno, dub, dancehall, soul and more, will carry out in Delhi NCR on Nov. 13, 2026 at NSIC Exhibition Ground, in Kolkata on Nov. 14 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan and close in Bengaluru on Nov. 15 at Bhartiya Mall.

The trip, produced and promoted by electronic music celebration Sunburn, begins the back of Keinemusik’s sold-out Mumbai program in March this year. Anticipate groove-driven, genre-blending sets in each city from the artist who has actually carried out at leading phases such as Coachella, Burning Man and Tomorrowland, to name a few.

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh states in a declaration, “Keinemusik’s India launching showed that the nation’s electronic music audience isn’t simply growing in size, it’s ending up being more critical in what it looks for. The frustrating action revealed us that fans are following the artists behind the cumulative simply as passionately as the brand name itself. Adam Port was among the standout minutes from that experience and the need to see him return was difficult to disregard. This three-city trip is our method of structure on that momentum, providing fans a much deeper, more intimate experience while broadening gain access to beyond a single market. It’s another action in reinforcing India’s position on the international electronic music exploring map.”

The FAMFAM presale tickets for Adam Port’s India trip go live at 5:30 PM on July 29, followed by basic sales beginning at 5:30 PM on July 30 on BookMyShow

Keinemusik provides Adam Port India Tour 2026

Nov. 13, 2026– NSIC Exhibition Ground, New Delhi

Nov. 14, 2026– Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata

Nov. 15, 2026– Bhartiya Mall, Bengaluru