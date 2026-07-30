Sanjay Leela Bhansali has actually never ever been one to follow convention, and it appears that the filmmaker is as soon as again preparing to redefine how audiences are presented to among his most expected tasks. Bollywood Hungama has actually solely discovered that Love & & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, will not start its marketing project with a standard teaser or movement poster.

EXCLUSIVE: No teaser, no movement poster! Sanjay Leela Bhansali prepares immersive Love & War launch

According to an independent market source, Bhansali is personally managing the production of an unique advertising property that is anticipated to provide audiences their very first peek into the world of the movie. The makers are considering August for the unveiling, which is anticipated to mark the authorities start of the movie’s advertising project.

“The makers are taking a rather unconventional route with Love & War. Instead of a standard promotional launch, they are developing a special asset that will serve as the audience’s first introduction to the film. Conceived as an immersive experience, the asset will be personally shaped by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is working closely with his trusted creative team to bring his vision to life,” the source exposed.

The choice remains in keeping with Bhansali’s filmmaking viewpoint, where every visual aspect is thoroughly crafted to stimulate feeling and immerse audiences into the world he has actually developed. Instead of revealing separated character posters or a standard teaser, the filmmaker is stated to be developing an experience that records the scale, state of mind and psychological essence of Love & & War before its full-fledged marketing project starts.

Sources even more suggest that the immersive property is presently in the lasts of advancement, with Bhansali carefully associated with every innovative element. If all goes according to strategy, audiences can anticipate to witness the movie’s very first main unveiling at some point in August, offering fans their very first taste of the filmmaker’s enthusiastic vision.

While information about the format of the property stay firmly safeguarded, market experts recommend it is planned to be far more than a marketing video. The goal is to develop an event-like unveiling that quickly transfers audiences into Bhansali’s cinematic universe, setting the tone for what is anticipated to be among the most significant Hindi movie launches on the horizon.

Love & & War marks the very first on-screen partnership in between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s instructions, making it among the most excitedly waited for movies in the last few years. The job has actually regularly produced buzz since its statement, with fans excitedly waiting for every upgrade from the filmmaker’s camp.

If strategies materialise as pictured, the very first appearance of Love & & War might end up being a landmark advertising occasion, showing Bhansali’s signature belief that storytelling starts long in the past audiences enter theatres.

Check out: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the value of getting gratitude from Indian audiences, “That implies even more to me”

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

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