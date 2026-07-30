Koo Kyo-hwan and Park Jeong-min Explore Second Chances in Their Upcoming Projects

Whether evading bullets or repairing damaged company ties, Koo Kyo-hwan and Park Jeong-min reveal the real cost of getting a 2nd chance at life in these brand-new stories.

Koo Kyo-hwan and Park Jeong-min, 2 of South Korea’s many flexible stars, are starring in these upcoming webtoon adjustments based upon the style of 2nd possibilities.

Koo Kyo-hwan’s next is an action-noir movie entitled Revival Man: The Red directed by Baek Jong-yeol. The motion picture follows Seok-hwan, a jobless guy who manages on absolutely nothing however a deeply delusional sense of self-confidence. His common life takes a remarkable turn when he’s suddenly eliminated, just to awaken unhurt 3 days later on. While this strange occasion might be his superpower, Seok-hwan quickly recognizes it’s likewise a curse due to the fact that somebody is now tracking him and attempting to hunt him down.

Revival Man marks a very first for Koo Kyo-hwan in regards to a full-fledged action hero function, beginning the heels of his success with Yeon Sang-ho’s action-horror motion picture Nest (2026)– which got a standing ovation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival– and his function in the hit romantic movie When We Were United States (2025 ). In its just recently exposed poster, Revival Man functions a red-haired Koo with a lollipop stick poking out of his mouth, looking quite unwinded in spite of bullet holes cluttering the wall behind him. The image foreshadows the extreme drama to come, as the star’s expressions recommend that the 2nd opportunity in his life is not a complimentary pass however a fight he need to defend the life he has actually simply gained back.

Poster for’Revival Man: The Red. ‘Picture: thanks to Naver.

Park Jeong-min is in for a more mental time slip in the upcoming series A Man’s ManDirected by Kim Hee-won, the drama focuses on Park’s Han Yu-hyeon, an enthusiastic guy who claws his method from a novice position to the business’s CEO. In the procedure, he leaves behind a path of damaged relationships and suddenly loses whatever. Approximately he believes, up until he returns in time and discovers himself back in his novice chair, providing him a 2nd opportunity to apologize and reword his story.

Called among South Korea’s the majority of devoted, acclaimed approach stars, Park Jeong-min handles this brand-new layered function following outstanding efficiencies in Park Chan-wook’s historic war legendary Uprising (2024 ), Woo Min-ho’s duration movie Harbin (2024 ), Yeon Sang-ho’s thriller The Ugly (2025 ), and Ryoo Seung-wan’s action espionage motion picture Humint (2026 ). In A Man’s Manthe 2nd possibility his character gets is a psychological numeration, where he should utilize his understanding of the future to reverse the ethical compromises he’s made in the past, repair relationships, and safeguard those he stepped on for his own increase to the top.

< img decoding ="async" width ="900" height ="600" alt ="The cast for 'A Man's Man'" src ="https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/park-jeong-min-and-other-characters-a-mans-man.jpeg" srcset ="https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/park-jeong-min-and-other-characters-a-mans-man.jpeg 900w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/park-jeong-min-and-other-characters-a-mans-man-480x320.jpeg 480w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/park-jeong-min-and-other-characters-a-mans-man-768x512.jpeg 768w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/park-jeong-min-and-other-characters-a-mans-man-150x100.jpeg 150w" data-old-src ="data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB2aWV3Qm94PSIwIDAgMSAxIiB3aWR0aD0iMSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxIiB4bWxucz0iaHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmciPjwvc3ZnPg=="> The cast for’A Man’s Man.’ Image: thanks to Disney +

Both movies use the principle of a 2nd possibility to reveal the real battle of putting your life back together, whether by evading bullets or by rewiring alliances. Revival Man: The Red is launching this September, while A Man’s Man is anticipated to premiere next year, with a precise release date to be revealed.