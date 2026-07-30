Salman Khan identified on Alliance sets; triggers rumours of an unique episode with Sohail Khan

Salman Khan has actually contributed to the buzz surrounding Amazon Prime Video’s truth series Alliance after being found on the program’s sets. While there has actually been no main verification about the function of his check out, videos of the super star getting to the area have actually emerged on social networks, triggering speculation that he might be making an unique look on the truth program.

Salman Khan found on Alliance sets; triggers rumours of an unique episode with Sohail Khan

Alliance has actually become among the most talked-about truth series in current weeks, thanks to its mix of star candidates, unanticipated twists, and psychological minutes. Amongst its popular individuals is actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, who had actually previously confessed that entering the world of truth tv was something he was at first reluctant about.

The program just recently experienced among its most psychological stages after Sohail’s previous spouse, Seema Sajdeh, went into Alliance as a wildcard candidate. Her entry drew in substantial attention, using audiences a look into the previous couple’s contemporary formula. Throughout her stint on the program, Seema spoke openly about her experiences before becoming removed in an earlier expulsion round.

Before leaving the competitors, Seema shared that she discovered the environment inside the program to be mentally taxing and revealed her desire to return home to be with her kids. Her departure noticeably impacted Sohail, with the star having a hard time to keep back his feelings as she left the competitors.

Now, it appears another member of the Khan household might be entering the Alliance home. A number of videos flowing online program Salman Khan getting here on the sets of the truth series, although neither the star nor the makers have actually formally talked about whether he will include in an approaching episode.

Apart from his existence, Salman’s appearance likewise captured the attention of fans. The super star was seen sporting a western cowboy-inspired clothing, including a tucked-in blue t-shirt coupled with faded black denims, a light brown stetson, and his signature blue-green bracelet. His look rapidly ended up being a talking point throughout social networks, with numerous fans applauding the elegant appearance.

If Salman does make a look on Alliance, it is anticipated to be among the season’s most significant minutes. Having effectively hosted Bigg Boss for a number of years, the star is associated with truth tv, and audiences will aspire to see whether he shares recommendations with Sohail or connects with the participants about their gameplay.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance includes numerous widely known characters from the show business, consisting of Daisy Shah, Kushal Tandon, Aly Goni, Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, and Sohail Khan. With Salman Khan now supposedly going into the photo, anticipation surrounding the upcoming episodes has actually just heightened, even as fans wait for a main verification from the makers.

Check out: Gauahar Khan knocks Nikhil Chinapa over perimenopause remark on Alliance: “Get your realities right and please be delicate to females”

Tags: Alliance, Amazon Prime Video, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Paparazzi, Prime Video, Reality Series, Reality Show, Salman Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Social Media, Sohail Khan

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