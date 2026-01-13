Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2026 Opens Registrations to Celebrate India’s Innovators in Food, Travel and Lifestyle

Zee Zest Unlimit Awards, India’s premier platform recognising excellence across food, travel and lifestyle, has officially opened registrations for its 2026 edition. Anchored in the theme ‘Redefining Excellence’, this year’s awards aim to spotlight individuals, brands and experiences that are reshaping creativity, quality and cultural influence across India’s rapidly evolving food and lifestyle ecosystem.

The 2026 edition continues to strengthen the Awards’ credibility with a thoughtfully curated set of categories spanning restaurants, cafés, bars, bakeries, spirit brands, breweries, experiential dining, hospitality concepts and content creators. What sets the Zee Zest Unlimit Awards apart is its expert-led evaluation process, guided by a distinguished jury comprising some of India’s most respected voices in the food and hospitality space. The jury includes veteran food critic Rashmi Uday Singh, restaurateur and hospitality entrepreneur AD Singh, acclaimed chef Rahul Akerkar, celebrated chef and F&B consultant Sneha Singhi Upadhaya, chefpreneur and television presenter Ajay Chopra, renowned food writer Priya Ganapathy, mixologist Nitin Tewari, luxury hospitality and lifestyle curator Karishma Sakhrani, and respected food writer Rukhsana Kapadia, among others. Their collective expertise ensures a rigorous and credible selection process that balances craft, innovation and cultural relevance.

Registrations for the Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2026 are now open and will remain live until 21st January 2026. Establishments, brands and individuals from across the country can submit their nominations across multiple categories via the official awards platform at https://zeezest.com/zeezestunlimitawards/participation.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Rahul Rao, Chief Channel Officer, Zee Zest, said, “The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards have consistently recognised those who raise the bar and shape the future of India’s food, travel and lifestyle narrative. With the 2026 edition, we are excited to continue celebrating originality, consistency and innovation that truly reflect the spirit of contemporary India.”

The previous edition of the Zee Zest Unlimit Awards has witnessed a strong industry turnout, bringing together celebrated chefs, restaurateurs, hospitality leaders, creators and media personalities from across the country. It featured presentations by leading culinary figures including Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Hemant Oberoi, reinforcing the Awards’ stature as a credible and influential platform within the food, hospitality and lifestyle ecosystem.

The evening also saw an impressive gathering of cultural and creative voices, with Bollywood actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Adah Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Bobby Deol, Javed Jaffrey, Manoj Bajpayee, Babil Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Chitrangada Singh, Aditi Govitrikar, Sara Afreen, and television personality Sumona Chakravarti, as well as well-known influencers and public figures including Miss Malini, RJ Malishka, and South Korean pop star Aoora, among others.

As the Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2026 invites nominations from across India, it offers a unique opportunity for the country’s most promising and established names to gain national recognition.

For more details and to register, visit https://zeezest.com/zeezestunlimitawards/about.