SafeCredits Debuts Unified Corporate Credit Risk and Distributor Monitoring Platform at TiE Sangat 2026

SafeCredits, a full stack corporate credit risk management and distributor monitoring platform, today announced the launch of its sector-agnostic credit intelligence platform at TiE Sangat 2026, the annual flagship event of TiE Nizamabad that brings together entrepreneurial journeys, industry leaders, and global business leadership. The application was launched by Phanindra Sama, Founder and former CEO of India’s largest online ticketing platform RedBus, in the presence of Kanwal Rekhi, Founder of TiE Global, and Raju Reddy, Founder and former CEO of Sierra Atlantic, marking a key milestone in SafeCredits’ journey to make structured credit governance a standard across Indian supply chains.

Founded in 2024, SafeCredits is built for large enterprises and fast growing SMEs that operate through complex distributor and dealer networks across industries such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and B2B trade. The platform enables digital onboarding, automated KYC and business verification, creditworthiness assessment, dynamic credit limit recommendations, and real time monitoring of payment behaviour through a single unified system that integrates seamlessly with existing ERP platforms.

SafeCredits is founded by Mannuri Vamshi Krishna, whose early experience working in a medical store at the age of 13 after the loss of his father, followed by years across pharma retail, wholesale, and supply chain operations, deeply shaped the company’s mission. Having witnessed firsthand how trust-based credit, delayed payments, and limited risk visibility destabilize businesses, he set out to build a platform where credit becomes a structured growth enabler rather than a blind risk.

“I have seen how delayed payments and bad debts don’t just hurt balance sheets, they disrupt entire supply chains,” said Mannuri Vamshi Krishna, Founder and CEO, SafeCredits. “SafeCredits is built from lived experience. Our goal is to give enterprises continuous visibility into credit health, help sales and finance teams take the right actions at the right time, and enable businesses to grow confidently while protecting cash flows.”

The evolution of SafeCredits began with Medvolant (MedxBid), a pharma procurement platform, followed by MedScore, a pharma-focused credit intelligence product with a patented behaviour-based scoring mechanism. As adoption grew, the team realized that credit uncertainty and delayed payments were universal challenges across industries. This insight led to SafeCredits, now positioned as an end-to-end, sector-agnostic business decision platform that goes beyond credit scoring to actively guide sales, credit, and collections teams on where to grow, when to tighten exposure, and how to balance revenue targets with risk.

At the core of the platform is an AI-driven credit intelligence engine that combines verified business profiling, continuous monitoring of distributor performance, early warning risk alerts, and AI-powered recommendations. A personalised, role-based AI assistant acts as a virtual credit, finance, or sales partner, guiding users through daily workflows, risk actions, and decision-making in real time. To accelerate collections and reduce days sales outstanding, SafeCredits also offers AI-powered payment follow-up bots, automated reminders, IVR calls, and structured escalation workflows.

SafeCredits currently works with 400+ vendors and over 150 hospitals, and is rapidly expanding beyond healthcare into FMCG, manufacturing, industrial supplies, logistics, and other B2B ecosystems where trade credit drives distribution. The platform eliminates manual paperwork, automates routine credit and collection processes, and enables rapid deployment in minutes rather than weeks, helping organizations reduce defaults, improve cash flow visibility, and build transparent, scalable distributor ecosystems. Distributors, in turn, benefit from improved credibility and stronger long-term trust with enterprises.

The company has raised ₹1.3 crore in funding, including investment under the Samridh 2.0 program by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) through the IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre, which has played a key role in product development, early scale, and investor readiness. SafeCredits is now actively seeking strategic investors and partnerships with corporates, banks, NBFCs, ERP providers, and industry bodies to make credit intelligence a standard operating layer across India’s supply chains.