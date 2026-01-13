Matrix Geo Solutions Signs Strategic MoU with DRIIV Foundation to Advance Drone, GeoAI & National S&T Missions

Matrix Geo Solutions Limited, a leading Indian geospatial technology and engineering consultancy, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DRIIV Foundation (Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation). DRIIV Foundation is the flagship Science & Technology cluster programme of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, operating under the guidance of PM-STIAC.

Under this MoU, DRIIV Foundation will act as the Project Management Partner and Implementing Agency, while Matrix Geo Solutions will serve as the Delivery Partner, jointly executing national and state-level projects for government, public bodies, and third-party stakeholders.

The collaboration establishes a framework to translate advanced research into field-deployable solutions across drone and UAV surveys, LiDAR and 3D digital twins, GeoAI and spatial analytics, satellite data applications, cloud-native GIS platforms, and collaborative R&D and capacity-building initiatives. The MoU is intended to enable pilots, demonstration deployments and government programmes that can convert into scoped, executable projects.



Mr. Rahul Jain, MD at Matrix Geo Solutions said, “Partnering with DRIIV Foundation, a PMO-monitored and nationally significant S&T platform, advances Atmanirbhar Bharat by accelerating the conversion of advanced research into scalable, real-world solutions across key sectors. We are grateful to have this opportunity to be able to contribute to this greater vision for our nation. By combining DRIIV’s policy, research, and institutional ecosystem with Matrix Geo’s execution and delivery strength, we aim to create scalable, sustainable, and future-ready solutions for water, infrastructure, environment, and governance.”

“This partnership with Matrix Geo Solutions reinforces DRIIV’s mandate of converting cutting-edge research into deployable solutions aligned with national missions. Their proven expertise in drones, geospatial engineering, and large-scale infrastructure projects will significantly enhance our ability to deliver impact-driven outcomes for government and society, saidProf. Ambuj D. Sagar, CEO, DRIIV Foundation.

“Industry collaboration is critical to taking innovations from laboratories to the field, and this MoU exemplifies the kind of ecosystem-driven partnerships envisioned under PM-STIAC and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser,” Krishna Kumar Gaur

Head, Institutional Relations, DRIIV Foundation, added.

Matrix Geo’s role under the MoU will focus on on-ground delivery, technology deployment and project execution while DRIIV will provide programme management and institutional coordination. The parties are in active discussions to identify pilot projects and scoped engagements that may be converted into executable contracts. The MoU also focuses on training, skill development, and workforce creation in drone and geospatial technologies. Valid for five years, it enables joint pilots, R&D, and government collaborations to drive technology-led governance and infrastructure planning.