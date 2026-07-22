Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone might provide a 7-inch screen

Apple’s iPhone will commemorate its 20th anniversary next year, and the business is reported to mark the event with a significant redesign for its iPhone Pro lineup. The approaching designs are most likely to pass the iPhone 20 name and are stated to include an edge-to-edge quad-curved screen and solid-state buttons.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has actually now declared that Apple is evaluating a 6.96-inch screen, which might make its method to the iPhone 20 Pro Max.

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While that’s just 0.06 inches bigger than the panel on the present iPhone 17 Pro Max, the tipster states the iPhone 20 Pro Max will maintain the very same element ratio as its predecessor. That need to make it simply as comfy to hold as the present Pro Max design.

According to current leakages, the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max might likewise provide under-display FaceID innovation and enhanced Ceramic Shield security on the sides. The 20th anniversary iPhones are likewise reported to provide to 6,000 mAh batteries and reverse cordless charging.

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