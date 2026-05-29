Poor building and construction! Rs 6.70 Cr bus stand in Odisha establishes fractures before inauguration

Fractures appeared at the recently developed Rs 6.70 crore bus stand in Odisha’s Malkangiri district before inauguration, setting off claims of poor-quality building and needs for a technical probe into the job.



Under-construction bus stand established numerous fractures Photograph: (OTV)

A significant debate has actually appeared over the recently built bus stand at Chitrakonda in Odisha’s Malkangiri district after noticeable fractures appeared on the concrete floor covering of the center even before the center might be formally inaugurated, sources stated on Friday.

Check out: Massive corruption accusations surface area in Rs 4.27 crore roadway job in Odisha’s Keonjhar

The bus stand, supposedly constructed at an expense of around Rs 6.70 crore, is now dealing with severe accusations of ‘poor-quality’ building and construction work.

According to regional citizens, big parts of the concrete surface area inside the bus stand facilities have actually currently begun breaking, raising issues about the toughness and security of the structure.

Villagers and commuters have actually questioned the quality of products utilized in the job and declared that the building was performed without keeping correct requirements.

Homeowners even more declared that repair is presently being carried out by using a layer of pitch over the harmed concrete in an evident effort to conceal the fractures.

Residents declared that such patchwork options would not resolve the core structural concerns and cautioned that the condition of the floor covering might get worse considerably as soon as buses and other heavy automobiles start running frequently from the terminal.

The task, moneyed with State federal government cash, was anticipated to enhance transport facilities in the remote area and offer much better centers for guests. The early damage has actually activated public outrage, with numerous requiring an extensive technical examination into the building procedure.

Regional individuals have actually prompted the administration to recognize those accountable for the supposed ‘subpar work’ and take stringent action versus professionals or authorities condemned of neglect. They likewise required that the whole structure be examined before the bus stand is opened for public usage.

In spite of growing criticism and public issue, no main declaration has actually yet been released by the bus stand authorities or the district administration concerning the claims or the noticeable damage at the freshly built center.

“Concrete castings have actually currently established numerous fractures, much before the inauguration. When buses are permitted to come in, after commissioning of the general public center, picture the quantity of damages will be triggered to the structure. We believe serious abnormalities in the building and construction work,” regional citizen, Rabindra Padhi, informed OTV.

Documented By: Ratnakar Pradhan