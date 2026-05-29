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Enthusiasts loot khaja on Puri Grand Road after cops apprehend supplier for Illegal roadside selling

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Right after the supplier was

gotten rid of, turmoil broke out at the place as fans and spectators supposedly hurried towards the ignored stock of khaja. Immediately, individuals were seen getting and bring away the sugary foods.

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/05/29/khaja-pix-2026-05-29-16-21-27.jpg" alt ="Devotees loot khaja on Puri Grand Road">

Followers loot khaja on Puri Grand Road Photograph: (OTV)

A significant scene unfolded on the Grand Road in Puri on Friday, when devotees apparently looted trays of khaja after cops apprehended a roadside supplier for unlawfully offering the popular sweet on the hectic road.

According to reports, the supplier had actually been offering khaja – a standard sweet carefully related to Lord Jagannath temple routines – by inhabiting a part of the roadway unlawfully. Traffic authorities had actually apparently alerted the supplier numerous times versus performing service on the roadside, pointing out traffic jam and public trouble. Regardless of duplicated guidelines, the supplier supposedly continued the sale operation without complying with cops regulations.

Entrusted to no other alternative, the cops supposedly apprehended the supplier and took him far from the area to bring back order and clear the blockage from the roadway.

Check out: Puri’s popular ‘Khaja’ deals with quality difficulties in the middle of GI tag efforts

Not long after the supplier was eliminated, turmoil broke out at the place as followers and spectators apparently hurried towards the ignored stock of khaja. Immediately, individuals were seen getting and bring away the sugary foods from the containers continued the roadside. Eyewitnesses stated the trays were cleared practically immediately amidst the turmoil.

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