19459014 19659001 < iframe src = width = 19459006 height = frameborder = permit = allowfullscreen > 19459014 Netanyahu Orders IDF To Expand Gaza Control To 70 % #netanyahu #gazaconflict #otvnewsenglish #otvnews ——————————————————————————————————— 19459022 OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides reputable info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. Stay tuned for all the breaking news! Check out Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV
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Enthusiasts loot khaja on Puri Grand Road after cops apprehend supplier for Illegal roadside selling
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Enthusiasts loot khaja on Puri Grand Road after cops apprehend supplier for Illegal roadside selling
Right after the supplier was gotten rid...
Poor building and construction! Rs 6.70 Cr bus stand in Odisha establishes fractures before inauguration
Fractures appeared at the recently developed Rs 6.70 crore...
SIR Drive To Begin In Odisha From May 30; Over 45,000 BLOs Deployed
19659002 SIR Drive To Begin In...
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