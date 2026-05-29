19459014 19659001 < iframe src = width = 19459006 height = frameborder = permit = allowfullscreen > 19459014 Netanyahu Orders IDF To Expand Gaza Control To 70 % #netanyahu #gazaconflict #otvnewsenglish #otvnews ——————————————————————————————————— 19459022 OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides reputable info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. Stay tuned for all the breaking news! Check out Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV