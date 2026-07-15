Huawei simply revealed its brand-new Pura 90s phones – the Pura 90s Pro and the Pura 90s Pro Max. 2 really comparable phones however for somewhat various crowds. Naturally, the Pro Max offers you all the top-end functions while the 90s Pro can be found in a more compact footprint with very little compromises. We currently did a comprehensive hands-on of the Pura 90s Pro Max revealing what the electronic camera system can.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro

The most significant distinction in between the 2 gadgets is the display screen size. The Pura 90s Pro gets a 6.6-inch screen, however does not stint the functions. Much like the Pura 90s Pro Max’s display screen, the smaller sized one is LTPO and supports as much as a 120Hz revitalize rate.

The 90s Pro uses the current Kirin 9030S chipset, which we will ensure to check out when we get our hands on one, as it’s Huawei’s most current and biggest. What’s more, the Pura 90s Pro and Pro Max are the very first Huawei phones that deliver beyond China with 5G connection since the business got approved.

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Huawei Pura 90s Pro

The video cameras on the back are, as typical, among the focal point functions. The non-traditional electronic camera bump houses a 50MP primary shooter with a huge 1/1.28″ sensing unit, a 50MP telephoto video camera with 4x optical zoom and a 12.5 MP ultrawide video camera. The Pro Max takes things up a notch with a 200MP telephoto system and an advanced 40MP ultrawide shooter.

A 6,000 mAh battery keeps the lights on, although Europeans get a smaller sized 5,500 mAh due to rigorous import policies. The batteries support up to 66W quickly wired charging and 50W wireless.

After several years of stagnancy, the international systems get Huawei’s EMUI based upon Android 16, leaving the outdated Android 12 behind.

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Huawei Pura 90s Pro

As you have actually most likely currently observed, the Pura 90s Pro can be found in fresh brand-new color gradients and a frame that matches the back’s gradient. You can pick in between Guava Soda, Coconut White, Orange Soda and Mulberry Black.