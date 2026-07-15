China smart device market diminished in Q2, however Huawei and Apple bucked the pattern

Omdia launched its international mobile phone market share report for the 2nd quarter of this year (April-June) the other day, and today it’s following up with the image for the Mainland China market.

Total deliveries have actually decreased by 2% compared to Q2 2025. In spite of that, both Huawei and Apple have actually handled to grow their deliveries and market shares.

As you can see below, Huawei delivered a record 15.2 million gadgets for a 23% market share, up from 12.2 million and 18%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. Apple, on the other hand, delivered 12.4 million iPhones for a 19%market share, up from 10.1 million and 15 %, respectively, in Q2 2025.

Oppo remained in 3rd location with 10.6 million gadgets delivered and a 16% market share (down 9%), with vivo publishing practically similar numbers-10.5 million deliveries and the very same 16% market share (though it was down 11%). Xiaomi complete the leading 5 with 8.2 million gadgets delivered and a 12%market share, down by a massive 21% year-on-year.

Remarkably, the total Chinese smart device market’s decrease in Q2 was lower than the worldwide market’s, which decreased by 4%in the very same duration. Overall mobile phone deliveries in China in Q2 were 66.1 million. The memory crisis and ensuing increasing part expenses are likewise heightening the marketplace’s polarization in China.

Huawei’s development is described by its “relatively stable pricing structure” by Omdia Principal Analyst Hayden Hou, in addition to “resilient demand in the premium segment”Both the Pura X Max and the Enjoy 90 Pro Max have actually been well gotten. Huawei can likewise rely on its strong internal R&D and “deep alignment with domestic supply chains” to “remain resilient amid cost volatility”The reality that Apple hasn’t raised rates yet has actually undoubtedly assisted it too.

< img width ="1200" height ="675" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/chinese-smartphone-market-shipments-q2/inline/-1200/gsmarena_003.jpg" alt ="Huawei and Apple grew while the rest of the Chinese smartphone market declined in Q2">

Omdia tasks that the Chinese smart device market will decrease by 6 % for the complete year compared to 2025, which need to still be less than the worldwide market. All makers that aren’t Huawei or Apple are enhancing their portfolios to adjust to the brand-new truth. Need will stay reasonably steady, however customers are “expected to be more cautious about upgrading their devices”

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