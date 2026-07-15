The most significant modification reported for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might not be taking place

Back in April a report from Korea declared that Samsung was revamping the backs of the whole Galaxy S27 household, with the video camera island being moved around in order for the business to be able to lastly fit magnets for cordless crediting its flagship phones.

A couple of days later on the speculative render seen listed below emerged, supposedly revealing the style of the Galaxy S27 Ultra (which is likewise anticipated to come with just 3 electronic cameras). Today a brand-new report from Korea declares that Samsung hasn’t chosen anything.

This source states all of the reported styles(consisting of the one illustrated above )are incorrect. The business is obviously thinking about numerous choices, however none include “a simple horizontal layout” like this. Perhaps there are more ‘intricate’ horizontal styles on the table.

The most interesting part of this report is that it declares that Samsung might effectively simply ditch the concept entirely, leaving the existing vertical video camera island style unblemished conserve for the elimination of one electronic camera. Therefore, the Galaxy S27 Ultra might wind up looking comparable to the Galaxy S26 and S26+, more so than the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Naturally it’s still really early in these phones’ advancement cycle, so there are no warranties that any of these reports are precise. That’s why it’s constantly an excellent concept to take them with a grain of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G

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Samsung Galaxy S26 + 5G

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G

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Source (in Korean)