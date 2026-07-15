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Home Business Pixel Watch 5 main press renders have actually dripped

Pixel Watch 5 main press renders have actually dripped

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Unlike the Pixel 11 lineup, the Pixel Watch 5 hasn’t been the topic of numerous leakages. Information about its prices and color choices dripped just recently, and now the smartwatch has actually appeared in official-looking press renders ahead of its anticipated launching on August 12.

The Tide Chart, in cooperation with OnLeaks, has actually shared official-looking renders of the Pixel Watch 5, showcasing the smartwatch in 4 case surfaces and 2 size choices.

Pixel Watch 5 45mm in Dark Anthracite and Pyrite

Taking a look at the dripped renders, the Pixel Watch 5 appears to keep a style that’s mainly the same from the Pixel Watch 4.

It will continue to use the side-mounted charging ports, exclusive lugs for the bands, and the domed-glass style.

< img width ="1200" height ="640" alt ="Pixel Watch 5 45mm in Natural Silver and 41mm in Warm Gold" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/pixel-watch-5-official-renders/inline/-1200/gsmarena_002.jpg">
Pixel Watch 5 45mm in Natural Silver and 41mm in Warm Gold

The Pixel Watch 5 will be offered in 41mm and 45mm case sizes in both Wi-Fi just and LTE choices.

The 41mm will be offered in Dark Anthracite, Natural Silver, Pyrite, and Warm Gold case colors, whereas the 45mm will not get the Warm Gold alternative, based on the report.

The Pixel Watch 5 is anticipated to show up with Wear OS 7, a little bigger batteries, and a $50 greater beginning cost than its predecessor.

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