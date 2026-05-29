Punjab SC panel directs Sangrur SSP to penetrate Bittu’s ‘casteist’ remarks

Taking cognizance of a video on social networks, the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Friday directed the Sangrur senior superintendent of authorities (SSP) to penetrate the current event where Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu supposedly utilized casteist slurs. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="A video grab of Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu being prevented from entering Dhuri during the civic elections on May 26." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/29/400x225/A-video-grab-of-Union-minister-Ravneet-Singh-Bittu_1780045901677.jpg"alt ="A video grab of Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu being prevented from entering Dhuri during the civic elections on May 26."title ="A video grab of Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu being prevented from entering Dhuri during the civic elections on May 26."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> A video grab of Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu being avoided from going into Dhuri throughout the civic elections on May 26.

In a letter provided under the Punjab Commission for Scheduled Castes Act, 2004, the panel mandated that the action-taken report exist by 9am on June 1.

The commission bought the individual look of the superintendent of cops(head office) and alerted that failure to comply will require it to work out the powers of a civil court approved under Section 10( 1) of the Act.

The debate comes from a fight on May 26, the day of choosing the Punjab civic elections, when Bittu tried to go into Dhuri. The scenario intensified after authorities apprehended BJP leader Onkar Singh, a previous officer on unique task to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, for supposedly campaigning for the BJP throughout the necessary quiet duration.

When authorities tried to disallow Bittu from getting in the location to protect Onkar Singh’s release, a scuffle occurred, throughout which the Union minister of state for trains supposedly utilized improper language and casteist slurs versus the authorities.

A video catching Bittu’s tense exchange with Sangrur SSP Ravjot Grewal, SP Rajesh Chibber, and other authorities workers consequently went viral on social networks, triggering the commission’s intervention.

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party president Aman Arora implicated Bittu of “gundagardi (hooliganism)”, utilizing objectionable language versus the cops and attempting to block them when they tried to implement the statutory guidelines.