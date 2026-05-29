PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss advises Centre, TN govt to suppress increasing fertiliser costs

Chennai: PMK creator leader C Ramadoss on Friday advised the Centre and Tamil Nadu federal government to take actions to secure farmers from increasing fertiliser rates.

In a declaration, he stated, “The impact of West Asia conflict and fluctuation in international markets have driven up fertiliser prices sharply in the country, causing great concern among farmers.”

“In particular, the prices of potash and basic fertilisers such as urea and sulphate are also steadily increasing, directly threatening the livelihood of farming communities,” he stated.

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Highlighting the difficulties dealt with by farmers such as environment modification, water shortage, increasing labour expenses, power supply problems, and insufficient costs for their crops, the PMK leader stated, “now, with fertiliser costs climbing, they are being pushed into even deeper financial distress”

“There is a real danger that input costs per acre will multiply,” he alerted including little and limited farmers might think twice to plant crops. “This could lead to reduced food production in the future, higher market prices, and threats to food security.”

Worrying that farming was the foundation of the country’s food security, he stated “therefore, the government should provide additional subsidies on fertilisers, ensure availability of affordable fertilisers through cooperative societies, intensify monitoring to prevent black marketeering and hoarding and announce special relief schemes for small and marginal farmers”

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“When farmers are secure, the nation’s economy and food security remain strong,” he stated prompting speedy action to minimize fertiliser rates.

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