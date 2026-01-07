5.6 C
PNB Inaugurates Revamped Hockey Academy in Delhi, Reinforcing Commitment to Sports Development

PNB Inaugurates Revamped Hockey Academy in Delhi, Reinforcing Commitment to Sports Development

Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s leading public sector bank, today inaugurated its revamped Hockey Academy in Delhi, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to promoting hockey and nurturing sporting talent in the country.

The new academy at Mukherjee Nagar was inaugurated by Shri Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB along with senior officials of the bank, coach and players of senior Hockey team.

PNB’s Hockey Academy is a state-of-the-art platform with premium infrastructure, dedicated to identifying, training, and nurturing 25 players (age 14-17) to help them build successful careers in hockey. The bank provides holistic support to these young athletes, including lodging, education, professional coaching, and other essential facilities to ensure their all-round development and a progressive career path through hockey.

Highlighting the success of the bank’s commitment, PNB’s two valued employees and key forward players of Indian Hockey Team – Olympian and Arjuna Awardee duo Shri Abhishek and Shri Sukhjeet Singh recently made India proud at the Asia Cup 2025. Today, players such as Lovepreet Singh, Sanjay, and Inderpal Singh, who emerged from PNB’s Hockey Academy are proud members of PNB’s Hockey Team.

