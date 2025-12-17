T20 World Cup Winner, A Complete T20 Player, Nation’s Pioneer, and Ace Indian Spinner Complete the Next Wave of Signings for the Inaugural Season of the World Legends Pro T20 League

The World Legends Pro T20 League (WLPTL) has officially confirmed the addition of four iconic names to its roster: former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, iconic South African leader Faf du Plessis, Afghanistan’s pioneering captain Asghar Afghan, and veteran Indian leg-spinner Rahul Sharma.

Their inclusion brings the total number of confirmed players participating in the inaugural season to 18, underscoring the WLPTL’s commitment to delivering a high-quality, competitive league featuring the game’s modern greats from across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania.

The New Legends: Celebrating World-Class Careers

The WLPTL will feature a total of 90 players who will be drafted in 6 teams ahead of the tournament slated to begin on January 26 at the new 1919 Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa. Some of the biggest names in cricket including Shane Watson, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh along with fan favourite Indian superstars such as Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik and Harbhajan Singh amongst others players have been confirmed for the league.

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka):

The Innovator: A T20 World Cup-winning opening batter who famously hit six boundaries in an over off Mitchell Johnson (2015 World Cup) and is universally credited with inventing the iconic ‘Dil Scoop.’

Faf du Plessis (South Africa):

A Complete T20 Player: A former all-format captain renowned not only for his elite fielding but also for his consistency and power at the top of the order. Du Plessis has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in T20 leagues worldwide, known for anchoring innings, accelerating under pressure, and delivering match-winning performances across conditions.

Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan):

The Nation’s Pioneer and T20 Mainstay: A cornerstone of Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket, Asghar Afghan was a dominant force in T20 cricket during the team’s initial years. Known for his composure and match awareness, he played several defining knocks in ICC T20 World Cups, guiding Afghanistan to landmark victories against established nations and establishing the side as a serious T20 contender on the global stage. Asghar has won 42 T20I matches as Afghanistan’s captain with a win percentage of 80.76%

Rahul Sharma (India):

The T20 League Sensation: A tall Indian wrist-spinner known for his high-arm action and economy. He rose to prominence through the IPL, delivering his best spell of 4-1-13-3 in the tournament against Rajasthan Royals in 2011.

Momentum Builds for the Inaugural Season

The addition of these four international stars adds further competitive depth and fan appeal to the WLPTL roster. From the attacking flair of Dilshan and du Plessis to the strategic depth of Asghar Afghan and the spin wizardry of Sharma, the league promises high-energy cricket action.

With the inaugural season now just 40 days away, the WLPTL is in its final build-up phase, ensuring a world-class experience for players and fans alike when the league makes its debut on January 26.