Breaking Barriers, Smashing Limits: Dibyajyoti Sarkar Set to Make History with Guinness World Records Punching Challenge

India, Nov. 24 —

Barasat, West Bengal – November 22, 2025 – Indian martial artist Dibyajyoti Sarkar is gearing up to inspire millions as he prepares to attempt a Guinness World Records title for the Most full extension punches in one minute while holding two eggs. The historic attempt will take place on November 26, 2025, at the Gymnasium of Friends’ Association, Krishnanagar road, Barasat, West Bengal, India.

This challenge is not just about numbers – it’s a powerful statement of determination, discipline, and the unbreakable human spirit.

“Breaking barriers and smashing limits has always been my mission,” said Dibyajyoti Sarkar. “I want to show everyone that nothing is impossible if you commit yourself fully. Through this attempt, I hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their potential and push beyond every limit. I have trained tirelessly to make this moment count, and I’m ready to make history.”

Dibyajyoti’s unique combination of martial arts and strength training empowers him with remarkable speed, power, and endurance – a rare formula capable of challenging the world’s best.

The current record of 302 punches in one minute stands as an extraordinary demonstration of lightning-fast speed, unwavering precision, and elite-level stamina. Dibyajyoti’s intense preparation puts him in prime position to surpass it and set a new global benchmark. After the attempt, all documents, video recordings, and supporting evidence from the event will be submitted to Guinness World Records for their official verification and judgment.

This attempt sends a message to youth and athletes across India and beyond:

Dream big, train harder, and push beyond your limits for yourself and for your nation.

Event Details:

Date: November 26, 2025

Time Window: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (final attempt will take place within this period)

Venue: Gymnasium of Friends’ Association, Krishnanagar road, Barasat, West Bengal-700125, India

Open to Media

Media professionals and fitness enthusiasts are invited to witness this extraordinary feat and cover the event. Interview opportunities are available before and after the attempt.

Contact Information:

📞 Phone: 9007818971

📧 Email: dibyajyotisarkar482@gmail.com

🔗 LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/in/dibyajyotisarkar