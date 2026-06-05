Oberoi Realty Unveils the Story Behind Three Sixty West Through Its First-Ever Official Brand Film

The landmark film offers an intimate look at the journey, global collaborations and unwavering pursuit of excellence behind one of India’s most exclusive luxury addresses

Oberoi Realty has unveiled a glimpse of Three Sixty West, through their official brand-film that tells the story behind one of India’s most iconic luxury developments. The communication aligns with the selective and understated approach that marks the exclusive positioning of Three Sixty West.

The layered and detailed film captures the essence of Three Sixty West through its defining attributes; its unparalleled location, breathtaking view, exceptional residences and the distinctive lifestyle it offers. It provides a deeper understanding of the grand vision, ambition and commitment to excellence that transformed a bold idea into one of India’s most prestigious luxury addresses.

Located in Worli, Mumbai, Three Sixty West was envisioned as a mixed-use development where the residences would be managed and serviced by Marriot’s The Ritz Carlton with their world-class hospitality. Today Three Sixty West stands as a defining landmark of Mumbai’s skyline and reflects the city’s growing stature on the global luxury landscape.

The Brand Film showcases the unique experience of living at Three Sixty West; from panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city skyline to thoughtfully designed residences, world-class amenities and the unraveled integration of hospitality and residential living. It highlights the attention to detail and high-quality standards that have shaped every aspect of the development.

Sarina Menezes, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Corporate Communication, “Three Sixty West is defined by a sense of discretion and exclusivity, and we have been intentional about how we have communicated the brand story over the years, thus making it a landmark today. As Three Sixty West’s first official film, this is an opportunity to share the thought and the design thinking behind what it has become today. With the homes now occupied and experienced as it was envisioned, we believe this is the right moment to present it to a wider audience.”

The film is now available across Oberoi Realty’s digital platforms.