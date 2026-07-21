Samsung introduces the Galaxy Card to take on Apple Card

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Card in the US, a new credit card that lets customers earn cash rewards on eligible purchases.

The company has partnered with Barclays US Consumer Bank and Visa to offer the Galaxy Card. It will be available as both a physical metal card featuring Samsung’s black logo and a virtual card.

Applications open on July 22, with eligible customers able to apply online or at Samsung retail stores across the US. New cardholders can earn a $200 welcome bonus by spending $2,000 within the first 90 days of opening their account.

The Galaxy Card offers 5% cash back on Samsung purchases, 3% on transactions made through Samsung Wallet, 2% on eligible streaming services, and 1% on all other purchases.

Cardholders will also receive 20% off Samsung VIP Advantage, along with 5% cash back when purchasing or renewing a Samsung VIP Advantage membership.

The Galaxy Card arrives more than seven years after Apple launched its own credit card, the Apple Card.

Source